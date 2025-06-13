Kevin Durant is widely expected to be traded out of Phoenix this summer, and even some NBA insiders such as Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer have stated that him finding a new team this summer is pretty much a “foregone conclusion.” Question now is, who will land the veteran forward?

“Everyone around the Kevin Durant situation, around Phoenix, are talking about a Kevin Durant trade as a foregone conclusion,” the reporter said. “That trading Kevin Durant was spoken about to various candidates in the Suns’ lengthy head coaching search process.”

This past Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania added wood to the fire by saying, “Suns and Durant’s business partner, Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, have met multiple times over the past week and are sifting through trade scenarios.”

The NBA insider then mentioned a long list of strong candidates who hope to land the 37-year-old superstar. Some of this clubs include: “Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. Several wild-card suitors have made inquiries on Durant in the past seven to 10 days, sources said.”

However, no one is mentioning one ideal destination that NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins considers a “dream” for the current Suns forward. He started by giving out a list of teams he believe would fit the 2014 league MVP’s profile, starting with the Spurs and ended with, “Bam!… The Knicks!”

“Coming in at number one, I’m putting it up there. Bam! Putting it up there loud. The Knicks! The Knicks!” the former athlete said. “They just went to the Easter Conference Finals. You talking about putting Kevin Durant alongside of Jalen Brunson. Forget whatever else is over there.”

The ex-NBA champion then added: “Karl-Anthony … Jalen Brunson and KD alone. Right? We’re talking about JB, who is one of the best, if not the best, player in the Eastern Conference. You put him alongside with Kevin Durant in New York City, the Big Apple’s gonna be lit again.”