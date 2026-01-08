Perkins Questions Charlotte’s Strategy

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins stirred up discussion this week with his take on the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball’s role. Speaking on The Road Trippin’ Show with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton, Perkins argued that Ball’s time in Charlotte could be winding down and that the team may need to consider a trade. He also shared an anonymous text message claiming the Hornets might be intentionally limiting Ball’s playing time to lower his statistical value ahead of trade talks. Perkins said, “The Hornets need to trade LaMelo Ball. Real talk this team, if you watch this Hornets team play, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller are the guys now.”

The idea that the Hornets might “tank” Ball’s value was presented as part of a broader theory. The text claimed Charlotte could play Ball limited minutes so he appears less valuable to potential suitors. Perkins acknowledged that the logic may be odd, but he said it reflects some people’s belief about the Hornets’ approach.

What Ball and Hornets Say

Despite the chatter, LaMelo Ball has publicly denied wanting to be traded. In response to earlier reports claiming he was “open to a trade,” Ball released a statement through the Associated Press saying, “He never heard that come from me, so the source is not from me. So it’s just false info. I love being here.” He added, “I’m just trying to win, that’s it. That’s what we’re going to keep doing.”

Insiders also say the Hornets are not actively shopping Ball right now. NBA reporter Jake Fischer stated that his understanding is that Ball hasn’t asked for a trade, and the organization isn’t pushing to move him, despite outside speculation.

Performance and Team Context

This season, Ball has put up strong numbers when healthy, averaging over 19 points and nearly eight assists per game. Still, his shooting efficiency has dipped compared with his peak years, and he has missed several games due to ankle issues. Meanwhile, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel have emerged as important pieces for Charlotte, shifting the team’s balance.

The Hornets currently sit outside playoff position in the Eastern Conference, and questions about their long-term direction linger. Some league observers see Ball as a valuable star who could help another contender, while others view him as a cornerstone piece for the Hornets’ future.

What Comes Next

For now, Ball remains with Charlotte and says he wants to be there. The Hornets front office appears focused on seeing how the roster performs before making any drastic moves. With the 2026 trade deadline approaching, observers will continue watching developments, but nothing suggests a trade is imminent.

The debate over Ball’s role and future remains a fascinating subplot in a season full of shifting narratives.