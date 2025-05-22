Kenny Smith admits to feeling ‘uncomfortable’ with move to ESPN

Even though ESPN has stated many times that Inside the NBA won’t change much for this upcoming campaign, not everyone is too happy about this. One of them is none other than star of the show Kenny Smith, who is convinced that the program will definitely turn out different.

Moving into next season, the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will be the show’s final broadcasting on TNT. After Warner Bros. Discovery lost their league rights, the network agreed to continue the program with the same crew, featuring Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson.

While TNT Sports will retain editorial control over the show, Kenny revealed why he isn’t entirely happy about the move. “We have the same crew of people doing the show. But the timing: are we a half hour now? Are we forty-five minutes? Fifteen minutes?” he told The New Yorker.

ESPN and TNT Sports officially announce 'Inside the NBA' deal, which will start with the 2025-2026 season 🙌 The studio team of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaq will be part of: – Opening Week

– Christmas Day

– ABC games (after January 1)

– Playoffs,… pic.twitter.com/xpaKT53zPo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2024

“Those are the things that you can control when you own your I.P. But we don’t,” he added. “That was the only part that made me uncomfortable and disheartened, because I felt that the four of us should have went into ABC to negotiate that deal. I’m not saying that our executives don’t know how to do that, but we are the I.P. now.”

Not too long ago, Barkley wasn’t even convinced he’s going to continue to talk basketball on television with another network. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show some months ago, he revealed why he was uncertain about his decision, despite his coworkers being open to the idea.

“I haven’t decided yet,” Chuck admitted at the start of the year. “I’m listening to NBC and Amazon. I want to know everything that’s on the table for me before I sign in. I love those guys at ESPN and if we end up there, I’m gonna do the best I possibly can.”

Barkley then added: “First of all, they haven’t even given us any type of schedule, whatsoever. But I’d be doing myself a disservice not to meet with NBC −which I have − and meet with Amazon, which I have. And the number one thing I’ve told everybody, ‘Can y’all give me a damn schedule?’”