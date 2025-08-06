Wildcats Dominate the League in 2024-25

The University of Kentucky has long been a powerhouse in college basketball. In the 2024-25 NBA season, its alumni made the biggest statistical impact in the league. According to Synergy Player Impact data, Kentucky players combined for +1543 impact points, far ahead of Duke’s +646, the next closest school.

Over 30 former Wildcats are currently active in the NBA, but none stand taller than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Oklahoma City Thunder star not only led his team to the 2025 NBA Championship, but also earned league MVP honors.

Shai’s MVP Season

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game during the regular season. His true shooting percentage of 57.4% reflected his efficiency as both a scorer and playmaker.

He’s not the only former Wildcat on the Thunder. Cason Wallace, another Kentucky product, played a key role in the team’s success. Together, they helped solidify Oklahoma City as one of the deepest teams in the league.

Praise from John Calipari

Former Kentucky head coach John Calipari has praised Gilgeous-Alexander on numerous occasions. On The Pat McAfee Show, Calipari drew comparisons between Gilgeous-Alexander and another MVP he coached, Derrick Rose.

“I’ve coached two MVPs: Derrick Rose and Shai. Both had the same DNA. Unbelievable teammates,” Calipari said. “Shai won’t do an interview unless his teammates are around. Derrick wouldn’t take a picture unless his teammates were around.”

Calipari emphasized their character and drive:

“They were both wired and driven; one by trying to prove himself, ‘I’m better than you think,’ the other trying to live up to what he was.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s Journey

Gilgeous-Alexander spent one season at Kentucky before entering the 2018 NBA Draft. He was selected No. 11 overallby the Charlotte Hornets and later traded to the L.A. Clippers. By 2019, he landed in Oklahoma City, where he has developed into one of the league’s best guards.

At 27 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander may just be getting started. Kentucky’s impact on the NBA is clear—and with players like him leading the way, it’s far from over.