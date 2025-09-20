Former Thunder Teammates Back Together

Kevin Durant and Steven Adams once shared the court in Oklahoma City from 2013 to 2016. Nearly a decade later, the two are teammates again after the Houston Rockets acquired Durant in a trade from the Phoenix Suns this past July.

Before training camp begins on Sept. 30, Durant and Adams took time to relax together. The duo was spotted fishing as part of a larger group outing, a sign of their renewed bond both on and off the court.

Rockets Eye Stronger Season

Houston’s preseason begins Oct. 6, leading into the highly anticipated Oct. 21 opener against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets are coming off a 52-win season, which earned them the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed. They ultimately fell to the Golden State Warriors in seven games, but the campaign still represented a major step forward after a .500 record the year before.

Now, with Durant in the mix, expectations are even higher. The 37-year-old forward averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season. He remains one of the league’s most lethal scorers and a veteran presence for a young roster looking to contend.

Kevin Durant and Steven Adams went fishing together 🎣 (via stevenadams/IG) pic.twitter.com/G0obcWxINH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 20, 2025

Building Around Returning Core

Much of Houston’s 2024-25 roster returns intact. Alperen Şengün continues to grow as an All-Star big man, while Amen Thompson earned All-Defensive First Team honors for his disruptive play on the perimeter. Adding Adams gives the Rockets a valuable interior anchor off the bench, strengthening their depth.

Durant’s arrival provides the missing ingredient: championship experience. A 15-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion, he has been through countless playoff battles. His presence should give Houston the edge in close games where star power makes the difference.

Aiming for Championship Glory

The Rockets last lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 1995. Since then, they have experienced stretches of competitiveness but have not broken through to the Finals. With Durant, Şengün, Thompson, and Adams leading a balanced roster, optimism is high that Houston can take the final step.

For now, fishing trips and bonding sessions help set the tone. Once the season tips off, the Rockets’ focus will shift to one goal: chasing a championship.