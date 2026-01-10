Kevin Durant Climbs NBA’s All-Time Scoring List

Kevin Durant has etched his name deeper into NBA history. On Jan. 9, 2026, the Rockets star passed Wilt Chamberlain on the league’s career scoring list. Durant hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter of Houston’s game at Portland to claim seventh place all-time in regular-season points.

Historic Scoring Milestone

Durant stepped onto the court needing 15 points to eclipse Chamberlain’s 31,419 career points. His go-ahead bucket came with 7:57 left in the third quarter. By the end of the night, he had 31,422 points, officially moving past Chamberlain.

Durant, 37 years old and in his 18th NBA season, has been one of the most consistent scorers in basketball history. He is a 15-time All-Star and remains a force on offense nearly two decades after entering the league.

KEVIN DURANT PASSES WILT CHAMBERLAIN FOR 7th ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rcc0DtcwS2 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2026



NBA’s All-Time Scoring Rankings

After Durant’s latest milestone, the league’s top scorers look like this:

Durant now sits ahead of one of basketball’s most iconic legends, showing his scoring longevity. He also beat Chamberlain’s total in more games — playing 1,156 career NBA games compared to Wilt’s 1,045.

What’s Next on Durant’s Radar

The next scoring target for Durant is moving past Dirk Nowitzki into sixth on the all-time list. Nowitzki’s mark sits at 31,560 points, meaning Durant needs just over 100 more to pass him.

Durant also crossed the 8,000-rebound mark during the same game. His continued scoring and all-around play highlight a remarkable career that has remained elite even in his late 30s.

Recognition From Coaches and Fans

Before the game, Rockets coach Ime Udoka spoke about Durant’s work ethic, saying, “No, it doesn’t amaze me when you see the work ethic and what he does on a day-to-day basis.” Portland’s coach Tiago Splitter, who coached Durant earlier in his career, praised him too, noting his sustained excellence.

When the milestone was announced in Portland’s arena, fans applauded and Durant received a warm response. This moment caps another chapter in one of the NBA’s most prolific scoring careers.