Kevin Durant Could Play Just One Season With Rockets

The Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets on Sunday for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks.

Kevin Durant Could Become A Free Agent In 2026

Durant was on stage Sunday at Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York when ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news of the blockbuster trade agreement.

“Being part of the Houston Rockets, I’m looking forward to it,” Durant told Kay Adams when the headline first appeared. “Crazy, crazy last couple weeks, but I’m glad it’s over with.”

Per Spotrac, Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million deal for the 2025-26 season. The former MVP will be eligible to sign a two-year contract extension on July 6 worth as much as $122 million.

If Durant were to wait six months after the trade, he could sign a two-year extension worth up to $124 million, according to Charania.

But if a new deal is not reached in an unlikely scenario, Durant will become a free agent in 2026. This means the Rockets could be guaranteed just one season of the 15-time All-Star.

Rockets Expect Durant To Sign An Extension This Offseason

However, Houston reportedly believes Durant will sign an extension this summer. Per The Athletic’s Kelly Iko and Sam Amick, “team sources said there is a strong belief that this will be a long-term partnership.”

Durant will probably sign an extension with Houston, but there have been quite a few conflicting reports.

Although the Rockets were listed as one of Durant’s preferred teams, the two-time NBA champ was also interested in playing for the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat.

In fact, Durant wanted a trade to San Antonio over Miami and Houston, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. He has also bounced around from Brooklyn to Phoenix since the Golden State trade.

What if Houston is next? After all, the Rockets haven’t won a playoff series since 2020, they haven’t played in the conference finals since 2018, and they haven’t reached the NBA Finals since winning it all in 1995.

What stops Durant from leaving this time around? He’s now an injury-prone, aging superstar who turns 37 in September. He’s played a combined 184 games over the past three seasons.

Kevin Durant Has A Strong Relationship With Head Coach Ime Udoka

Let’s look at the positives. Durant is set to join a young Rockets squad highlighted by stars Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. The four-time scoring champ will bring playoff experience to a team on the rise.

Durant has averaged at least 25 points, 50% shooting from the field, and 40% on 3-pointers in three straight seasons, the longest streak ever in the NBA, according to Basketball Reference.

In addition, Durant and head coach Ime Udoka have a strong relationship dating back to shared stints with the Brooklyn Nets and USA Basketball.

Last week, Udoka agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Rockets that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league. Sources said the deal is believed to be worth eight figures annually, per Charania.

Houston won 52 games under Udoka this past season, securing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but the Rockets were eliminated by the Warriors in seven games of their first-round playoff series.

Durant’s Motives, Goals Are Unknown

But honestly, why is Durant still playing? Is it to win another championship? Is it to move up on the NBA’s all-time scoring list? He’s become a journeyman among all-time greats, if there is such a thing.

It seems like he joins teams with one foot already out the door. Durant is one of the greatest basketball players ever, but he has a poor attitude, and dare I say it, he always quits on his team!

That’s all he’s shown since the Warriors trade.

Had the future Hall of Famer been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team he was not interested in, an NBA title and a long-term extension would have been out of the question.

But because Houston was one of Durant’s preferred teams, maybe he’ll decide to sign an extension.

“They had a great season last year,” Durant told Adams about the Rockets. “Love their leadership. I felt like I’d be a good addition.”