Nets Rookie’s Miss Turns Heads

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant provided one of the funniest highlights of the night in a 120–96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets — and it came off a terrible shot rather than a spectacular basket. Nets rookie Danny Wolf, making his first NBA start, launched a three-pointer that missed badly, hit the backboard hard, and then bounced off Durant’s facebefore falling out of bounds. Durant reacted instantly, rubbing his face before letting out a memorable line at Wolf’s expense.

The ball striking Durant’s face turned a routine miss into a comical moment that quickly spread across social media. The Rockets’ broadcast captured Durant clearly saying, “That’s a trash a– miss, Wolf.” The audible clip brought laughter from commentators and reactions from fans online almost immediately.

Durant Still Produced in the Win

Durant didn’t let that funny moment overshadow his overall performance. He finished the night with 22 points and 11 assists, pacing the Rockets’ offense behind a strong night from star teammate Amen Thompson, who led Houston with 23 points. The Rockets cruised to the win with balanced scoring and tough defense.

Meanwhile, Wolf scored nine points and showed glimpses of promise during his first career start, even if his shot left something to be desired. The rookie has averaged around 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season, but his field-goal percentage remains below 40 percent. The brutal miss that hit Durant certainly didn’t help the highlight reel for the young Nets guard.

“THAT’S A TRASH ASS MISS, WOLF” 🗑️😭 KD after Danny Wolf’s shot attempt hit him 💀 pic.twitter.com/wjLyMETIgq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2026

Fans and Social Media React

Once clips surfaced online, fans had plenty to say. Many took Durant’s reaction as classic trash talk from one of the league’s all-time scorers. Comments ranged from amusement at the shot itself to praise for Durant’s candid moment. Some fans joked that the ball seemed to have a mind of its own, while others pointed out how uncommon it is for a shot to ricochet that far off target.

Social posts highlighted that Durant wasn’t angry — just disappointed — and that his response fit the moment perfectly. For many, the exchange became the most memorable part of the game, even more so than the final score.

What It All Means

The game showed that even in a comfortable win, unexpected moments can steal the spotlight. Durant’s performance on the court helped the Rockets move past a Nets squad still searching for consistency. Yet, that old-school trash talk line will probably get more replay time.

This episode also underscores how quickly moments go viral in today’s NBA. A missed shot that bounced off a superstar’s face was funny enough on its own — but Durant’s reaction turned it into a meme-worthy moment that fans will talk about long after the final whistle.