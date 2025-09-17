Kevin Durant hints at playing for Team USA in 2028, ‘If I’m Still Me’

While the world is catching up rather quickly, USA Basketball is still #1 on the Olympic level. The 2024 Olympic Games were held last summer in Paris.

Team USA men’s basketball won its fifth consecutive gold medal. They defeated the home country of France, 98-87, in the championship match. No player in Team USA men’s basketball history has more gold medals than Kevin Durant (4). Recently, Durant was asked if he would play in 2028 for Team USA. The 36-year-old responded and said he would play “If I’m still me.” Durant doesn’t want to be the veteran on the end of the bench, just being handed a ring.

Will Team USA’s all-time leading scorer play in 2028?

KD says he would play in the 2028 Olympics if he’s not washed 👀 (🎥 @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/YQBPWJTqTo — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 17, 2025



At the end of September, Kevin Durant will turn 37. He’s set to enter his 18th professional season and first with the Rockets. In his late thirties, Durant is still one of the NBA’s top scorers. Over 1,123 career games, he averages 27.2 points per game. That is sixth all-time for points per game in a career. On top of his NBA playing career, Durant is known for his time with Team USA basketball.

Kevin Durant holds the men’s record with four gold medals. Additionally, Durant broke Team USA’s all-time scoring record in the 2024 Olympic Games. His 518 points rank 8th all-time on the Olympic scoring record. If he suits up for Team USA in 2028, Durant would have a shot at moving into the top five. His former Brooklyn teammate, Patty Mills. ranks fifth with 567 points in his Olympic career.

Kevin Durant on if he wants to play in 2028 Olympics, via @LawMurrayTheNU: “Yeah, if I’m still me.” Durant turns 37 this month. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) September 17, 2025

There’s no denying that Kevin Durant is one of the top players in Team USA basketball history. At his best, he’s a lethal scoring option for the Americans. He’s proven that time after time. However, it cannot be overlooked that Durant is in the latter stage of his career. Will he be at his peak form when the Olympics roll around in a few years?

It’s worth noting that LeBron James was 39 years old when he played for Team USA in 2024. While James is one of the most durable players in league history, that doesn’t mean Durant cannot stay healthy for 2028. Unless his talent level dramatically falls off, chances are Durant will at least have a chance to make Team USA’s roster for the 2028 Olympic Games. The Americans will not have to travel far for the 2028 Olympics as they will be held in Los Angeles, California.