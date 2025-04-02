Kevin Durant Open to Re-Signing With Suns on Two-Year, $123.8M Extension

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is reportedly open to re-signing with the team on a two-year, $123.8 million contract extension this summer, according to league sources.

At the beginning of the season, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that Durant has been eligible to sign a one-year, $59.5 million extension with the Suns since early July.

Kevin Durant Will Earn An Additional $64.3 Million By Waiting

By waiting until this upcoming offseason to sign, the 17-year veteran will earn an extra $64.3 million. Durant is currently signed to a four-year, $194.22 million contract. His deal includes $6.27 million in total incentives. The two-time MVP is slated to earn $51.17 million in 2024-25 and $54.7 million in 2025-26.

In February, Durant earned a $1.3 million bonus for being selected to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The bonus was deemed likely and will not impact the Suns’ tax bill.

One thing is certain: Devin Booker would welcome Durant’s return.

“Hell yeah, I want to play alongside him,” he told Logan Murdock of The Ringer. “The team’s been in a tough situation. So, that’s the NBA today. I think K [Kevin] understands the business too, that when things aren’t going the right way, people are going to explore options. I don’t know how serious it actually was, but we moved past it. You see his morale, you see how he feels about the city.”

The Suns acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at the February 2023 trade deadline.

Durant Is Out For The Week With A Left Ankle Sprain

In 62 games (all starts) this season, Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 36.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field, 43% from deep, and 83.9% at the free throw line.

However, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Durant is expected to miss at least one week through the team’s three-game road trip due to a left ankle sprain.

According to Basketball Reference, Durant is just the ninth player in NBA history to have recorded at least 22,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, and 900 blocks.

From November 2015 to June 2016, he scored at least 20 points in 72 consecutive regular-season games. Durant tied Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest 20-point streak in NBA history.