NBA

Kevin Durant praises Steph Curry at All-Star weekend despite rejecting trade return to the Bay

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated17 Feb 2025

Kevin_Durant_Steph_Curry_Warriors_2017_AP_1

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were playing on the same team again on Sunday night at the Chase Center, but unfortunately for Warriors fans it was just a one off for All-Star weekend.  

Durant relishes time with Curry

Speaking during the All-Star game on Sunday night, Kevin Durant reflected on his three years playing alongside Steph Curry for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry and Durant won two championships during their time together in California, where they both cemented themselves in history as legends of the game.

“It is so easy to play with Steph, he doesn’t demand the ball. He doesn’t have a demanding personality, plays within the flow of the game, and those are the type of players that are easy to play with,” said Durant.

It had been reported that the Warriors were pushing to sign KD towards the end of the trade window last month, but Durant made it clear that he had no interest in returning to the Bay.

There were rumours that suggested Durant still has a problem with Draymond Green, who he could have been subtly referring to when saying Curry was ‘easy to play with’.

Golden State cut their losses with Durant though and ended up signing six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from Miami instead.

KD grateful for Warriors support

Although they got a top NBA star in Butler, the Warriors and their fans will have no doubt preferred Durant who has grown unhappy at the Phoenix Suns.

During All-Star weekend Durant and Curry rolled back the years together for ‘Shaq’s OG’s’ team, with Curry even crowned MVP after leading his side to wins in both games.

While it seems that Curry and Durant will never play on the same team again in the NBA, fans of course will still get to see the iconic pair link up for team USA.