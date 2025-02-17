Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were playing on the same team again on Sunday night at the Chase Center, but unfortunately for Warriors fans it was just a one off for All-Star weekend.

Durant relishes time with Curry

Speaking during the All-Star game on Sunday night, Kevin Durant reflected on his three years playing alongside Steph Curry for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry and Durant won two championships during their time together in California, where they both cemented themselves in history as legends of the game.

“It is so easy to play with Steph, he doesn’t demand the ball. He doesn’t have a demanding personality, plays within the flow of the game, and those are the type of players that are easy to play with,” said Durant.

It had been reported that the Warriors were pushing to sign KD towards the end of the trade window last month, but Durant made it clear that he had no interest in returning to the Bay.

There were rumours that suggested Durant still has a problem with Draymond Green, who he could have been subtly referring to when saying Curry was ‘easy to play with’.

Golden State cut their losses with Durant though and ended up signing six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from Miami instead.

KD grateful for Warriors support

Kevin Durant on his reception from Bay Area fans: “I never though for a second I ain’t get no love out here… All around the country, world there’s Warriors fans and they always show me love.” pic.twitter.com/boe6VZz4UB — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 17, 2025

Although they got a top NBA star in Butler, the Warriors and their fans will have no doubt preferred Durant who has grown unhappy at the Phoenix Suns.

During All-Star weekend Durant and Curry rolled back the years together for ‘Shaq’s OG’s’ team, with Curry even crowned MVP after leading his side to wins in both games.

While it seems that Curry and Durant will never play on the same team again in the NBA, fans of course will still get to see the iconic pair link up for team USA.