Kevin Durant, who just got traded from Phoenix to Houston, has also made the news for other reasons that have nothing to do with the basketball courts. The NBA star has recently made official his purchase of a minority stake in one of soccer’s most important clubs, Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old signed an investment deal with Qatar Sports Investments, PSG’s majority shareholder, and has now entered a strategic partnership agreement with the team that recently won the European Champions League. However, the financial details have not been disclosed.

KD is expected to provide his expertise on the squad’s multi-sport strategy, which includes a potential expansion into basketball. “Under the terms of the partnership, Durant — via his media and investment company Boardroom, co-founded with long-time business partner Rich Kleiman — will acquire a direct minority stake in the club,” PSG stated.

The two-time NBA champion also expressed his gratitude for this opportunity. “It is an honor to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain — a club and city that is deeply close to my heart,” said Durant, who has great memories in France, the last being the gold medal he earned in the latest Olympic Games.

The NBA veteran then talked about the potential he sees inside the PSG organization. “This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth and exploring new investment opportunities with QSI,” he explained.

Durant’s personal investments will also take a part in this journey across the Atlantic Ocean, as Boardroom Sports Holdings will now join forces on a wide range of commercial investments. PSG also added that the NBA superstar will also be involved in the organisation’s diversification strategy.

“Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who is looking to stimulate development in the U.S. and other international markets.