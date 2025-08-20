Kevin Durant Pushes Back in Scoring Debate

Durant’s Scoring Legacy

Kevin Durant has long been considered one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. The 6’11” forward owns a career scoring average of 27.2 points per game. His ability to dominate from three levels—inside, mid-range, and beyond the arc—has made him nearly impossible to guard.

Michael Jordan, often regarded as the best scorer ever, won 10 scoring titles with the Chicago Bulls. However, the era in which he played did not emphasize three-point shooting. While Jordan could hit from deep, it was not a central part of his game.

The Exchange on X

Recently, Durant responded to a fan who questioned his place among the league’s greatest scorers. A Jordan supporter pushed back against claims that Durant might be a better three-level scorer than MJ. Durant fired back with confidence:

“Mike would tell you I’m a three-level scorer,” he posted on X.

Mike would tell u ima 3 level scorer — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 19, 2025

The response quickly gained attention. Fans debated whether Durant’s more versatile scoring arsenal surpasses Jordan’s dominance in the paint and mid-range.

Comparing the Numbers

Durant’s efficiency from beyond the arc highlights a major difference. He has connected on 39.0% of his career three-point attempts. Jordan, by contrast, finished his career at 32.7% from long distance.

That doesn’t mean Jordan lacked explosive scoring. His “Shrug Game” in the 1992 NBA Finals remains one of the most famous shooting displays in league history. Still, the consistency from deep belongs to Durant.

Continuing the Debate

Durant didn’t stop with one reply. In response to another fan highlight package, he acknowledged Jordan’s greatness but stood firm on his own credentials:

“MJ is one of one. Rare air that can’t be touched but I’ve made those same shots for over a decade lol.”

Mj is one of one. Rare air that can’t be touched but I’ve made those same shots for over a decade lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 19, 2025

The back-and-forth reflects a broader debate in basketball circles. Some fans feel Durant’s comments diminish Jordan, while others view them as a fair acknowledgment of how the game has evolved.

Final Word

Durant’s point is clear: praising Jordan as an all-time icon does not erase his own accomplishments. With his blend of size, shooting, and skill, Durant has carved out a scoring legacy that belongs alongside the legends.