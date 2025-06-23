Not only NBA fans were surprised to hear about the news about the trade that sends Kevin Durant from Phoenix to Houston, but the player himself was surprised to hear about it as he was on stage for aa interview session on the final day of Fanatics Fest in New York City.

It wasn’t until that moment that the four-time scoring champion realized that he had been dealt to the Rockets. The All-Star veteran was exchanged for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks.

When hearing the news, KD was a bit skeptical at first. “We’re gonna see man,” Durant said. “We’re gonna see.” After the interview, the player reacted differently when he realized the deal was official. “Crazy, crazy last couple weeks,” he told interviewer Kay Adams. “But I’m glad it’s over with.”

The 37-year-old did admit that his former employers took his input into consideration when finding his next destination. “They wanted me to go. … They got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted,” he said. “We can move on and good luck to them going forward. Always remember my time there, but we’re going on to something else.”

After hearing about the trade, Kendrick Perkins, who used to be KD’s teammate, expressed his excitement for the next chapter in the player’s career. The popular broadcaster believes that the Rockets have now become a title-contending squad with Durant in the locker room.

“The Houston Rockets just got Kevin Durant. You know his name—Kevin Durant. The greatest scorer, in my eyes, to ever touch the damn basketball. Ever. Yeah, overall, whoever you want to talk about — Bron, Kareem — he’s the greatest scorer to ever touch the damn basketball,” Perkins shared.

Kendrick then explained why this move should work out for Houston’s aspirations. “The Rockets are going for it all,” he declared on air. “The Rockets have just become legit title contenders. Yeah, I said it. They just became legit title contenders. Yes, they have.”