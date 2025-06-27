Kevin Durant Reportedly Wants To Retire With Rockets

The goal of Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets is for the future Hall of Famer to eventually retire with the team, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed during Thursday’s episode of First Take.

“The goal right now for Kevin Durant and the Rockets is for him to retire in Houston. They’re going to eventually this offseason discuss a contract extension, figure out where that lands,” Charania said. “But throughout the process, it became the finalists between Miami and Houston, but the Rockets really excited Kevin Durant.

“I’m told, players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard. And Kevin Durant really views himself here. It’s a perfect fit in a lot of ways. We know, he’s a No.1 option, he can be a No. 1 option on any given night. The Rockets made this move, it’s a win-now trajectory type of move.”

Kevin Durant Eligible To Sign Two-Year, $122 Million Extension

Last weekend, the Rockets agreed to a trade with the Phoenix Suns that brought Durant to Houston in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and five second-round draft picks.

Houston was on Durant’s preferred list of destinations if the Suns traded him. The next step in this process for Durant and the Rockets is a contract extension.

Durant, who turns 37 in September, is entering the final season of his four-year deal with a $54.7 million salary. The former MVP will be eligible to sign a two-year contract extension on July 6 worth as much as $122 million.

Durant, Houston To Engage In Contract Talks This Summer

If Durant were to wait six months after the trade, he could sign a two-year extension worth up to $124 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

In addition, Charania said during Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show that Durant and the Rockets will engage in contract talks at some point this offseason.

Durant spending the remainder of his NBA career with Houston would be a surprise, as the 15-time All-Star has only spent three seasons with each of his last three teams.

Fred VanVleet Signs Two-Year, $50 Million Contract

This news also comes on the heels of Fred VanVleet declining his $44.9 million option to sign a two-year, $50 million deal with the club, which provided the Rockets with some financial flexibility.

In 60 games (all starts) with Houston last season, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 35.2 minutes per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 34.5% from deep.

The Rockets also have Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason eligible for extensions this summer, and Amen Thompson will be extension-eligible after next season.