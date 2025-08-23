ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Friday that Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets have already had conversations about a new contract extension this summer, but the two sides have yet to reach an agreement.

“The Rockets and Durant have had discussions about a new contract and there is belief they will come to terms, sources said, but they’ve yet to come to an agreement. Durant, like [LeBron] James, is no longer viewed as a centerpiece, as Houston builds around a young core of players it acquired through the draft,” Windhorst wrote.

Rockets Not Prioritizing Contract Extension For Kevin Durant

Houston acquired Durant from the Phoenix Suns as part of a historic seven-team trade on July 6, sending a package headlined by Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in exchange.

Durant, who turns 37 in September, is set to earn $54.7 million in the upcoming 2025-26 campaign, the final season of a four-year deal worth $194.21 million that he signed as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

However, the Rockets are not prioritizing a contract extension for Durant, as Houston has its sights set on extending Tari Eason, who is eligible to sign a rookie extension up until Oct. 21.

“There’s not a sense of urgency to get it done right now. The Rockets have other business that they need to handle this summer,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Aug. 13.

“Primarily, the extension for Tari Eason. It was a big splash; it was a potential final piece that they needed to be a real-deal contender, that go-to guy they were sorely missing last season.”

Durant Unlikely To Receive Two-Year, $122 Million Max Extension

In addition, MacMahon reported last week that if Houston does decide to extend Durant this offseason, it likely won’t be a two-year, $122 million maximum contract extension.

“The Rockets aren’t gonna go all-in, by all appearances and by what I’ve heard, they’re not going all-in on an extension for Kevin Durant,” MacMahon reported on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“Now, doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but there’ve been rumblings KD’s not gonna push for the full max. I don’t know that the Rockets are going to put anything on the table that’s close to the max. I think the Rockets are — like it’s not ideal — but I don’t think they’d panic if they go into the season with Kevin Durant just on the contract that he’s on, just on the expiring.”

Windhorst also echoed the same report, adding that Durant will likely need to accept “less than a maximum contract, which he has been on since 2011,” if he wants to remain with the Rockets.