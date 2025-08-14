The Houston Rockets are not prioritizing a contract extension for Kevin Durant this summer. Houston is more focused on extending Tari Eason, who is eligible to sign a rookie extension up until Oct. 21.

“There’s not a sense of urgency to get it done right now. The Rockets have other business that they need to handle this summer,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Wednesday.

“Primarily, the extension for Tari Eason. It was a big splash; it was a potential final piece that they needed to be a real-deal contender, that go-to guy they were sorely missing last season.”

Kevin Durant On Expiring Four-Year, $194.21 Million Contract

Durant, who turns 37 in September, is set to earn $54.7 million in the upcoming 2025-26 campaign, the final season of a four-year deal worth $194.21 million that he signed as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

If Durant receives a two-year extension with a first-year salary of $57.4 million and Eason also signs a rookie extension, the Rockets will be a second-apron team during the 2026-27 season, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

If an extension isn’t worked out, Durant will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, meaning that he could leave the Rockets after just one season with the team.

“They didn’t push all their chips in; they were very patient as far as the pursuit of a trade for Kevin Durant. They waited until the price was at a value that they felt was comfortable for them,” MacMahon continued.

“Kevin Durant’s their best player, he’s not necessarily their priority. That’s not an insult to him, but their priority is making sure they have as long of a runway as possible while trying to cash in on this window that they created by getting Kevin Durant.”

Houston Unlikely To Offer Durant Max Contact Extension

In addition, MacMahon reported last week that if Houston does decide to extend Durant this offseason, it likely won’t be a two-year, $122 million maximum contract extension.

“The Rockets aren’t gonna go all-in, by all appearances and by what I’ve heard, they’re not going all-in on an extension for Kevin Durant,” MacMahon reported on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“Now, doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but there’ve been rumblings KD’s not gonna push for the full max. I don’t know that the Rockets are going to put anything on the table that’s close to the max. I think the Rockets are — like it’s not ideal — but I don’t think they’d panic if they go into the season with Kevin Durant just on the contract that he’s on, just on the expiring.”

Houston acquired Durant from the Phoenix Suns as part of a historic seven-team trade on July 6, sending a package headlined by Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in exchange.