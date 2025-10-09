Kevin Durant, Rockets Optimistic About Contract Extension Before NBA Season

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant is entering the final season of his current contract, but the former NBA MVP still remains eligible to sign a two-year extension with his new team.

Both sides are hoping a deal can be worked out before the 2025-26 season.

Kevin Durant, Rockets Are In Constant Communication

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Houston and Durant’s representation are in “constant communication” and added, “there is optimism about a deal getting done before the start of the regular season.”

If that’s the plan, the Rockets are running out of time. Their first game of the 2025-26 campaign is in less than two weeks on Oct. 21 against the reigning-champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shams on Kevin Durant’s future with Houston: “I’m told there is optimism about a deal getting done before the start of the regular season” pic.twitter.com/j9mvW68STS — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) October 8, 2025



Charania’s update comes after NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Sunday that Houston is expecting come to terms on an extension with Tari Eason before taking care of Durant.

Fischer noted that Houston “would relish knowing exactly how the books look with an extended Eason” prior to locking up the 15-time All-Star, but he said Durant signing first would be “no real issue.”

Eason is eligible to sign a rookie extension up until Oct. 21.

Houston Unlikely To Offer Max Contract Extension

What’s more, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported in August that if Houston extends Durant this offseason, it likely won’t be a two-year, $122 million maximum contract extension.

“The Rockets aren’t gonna go all-in, by all appearances and by what I’ve heard, they’re not going all-in on an extension for Kevin Durant,” MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“Now, doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but there’ve been rumblings KD’s not gonna push for the full max. I don’t know that the Rockets are going to put anything on the table that’s close to the max. I think the Rockets are — like it’s not ideal — but I don’t think they’d panic if they go into the season with Kevin Durant just on the contract that he’s on, just on the expiring.”

Houston acquired Durant from the Phoenix Suns as part of a historic seven-team trade on July 6, sending a package headlined by Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in exchange.

Durant, who turned 37 last month, is set to earn $54.7 million in the 2025-26 campaign, the final season of a four-year deal worth $194.21 million that he signed as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.