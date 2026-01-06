Kevin Durant Says Suns “Scapegoated” Him After Trade Request

Durant Opens Up on Phoenix Departure

Kevin Durant made headlines this week with candid comments about how his time with the Phoenix Suns ended. In a recent interview, Durant said he felt “scapegoated” by the organization and its fan base, and that he didn’t want a tradewhen the Suns first approached him about leaving.

Durant said the situation didn’t start with him pushing to be moved. “They didn’t want to build around me,” he explained, according to the interview. “I didn’t want to be traded.” Those words offer rare clarity from a superstar who tends to keep his internal thinking private.

Context of the Split

Durant signed with the Suns in 2023 in a blockbuster free-agency move. Phoenix hoped to build a championship contender around him alongside Devin Booker and other key pieces. Expectations soared, but the team fell short of a title, and internal issues seemed to surface during playoff runs.

Eventually, the Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2025 season. While trades are common in the modern NBA, Durant’s comments suggest that the move wasn’t his first choice.

Rather than leaving on his own terms, he said the Suns made the decision for him. Durant’s use of the word “scapegoated” implies he felt blamed for outcomes he didn’t control entirely.

How Durant Framed It

Durant didn’t lash out at specific teammates or coaches. Instead, he focused criticism on organizational decisions and narrative. He said the situation became about assigning blame rather than building success.

“I didn’t want to be the villain,” Durant said, reflecting on how fans and media portrayed his departure. He added that narratives around his time in Phoenix shifted over seasons, even as he continued to put up strong numbers and contribute on both ends of the floor.

Reaction from Fans and Analysts

Social media and pundits have had mixed reactions. Some expressed sympathy for Durant’s point of view, noting that organizational moves often get oversimplified in public conversation. Others argued that championship expectations were fair given the talent on Phoenix’s roster.

While Durant’s comments won’t change history, they do add depth to what was already one of the most discussed team movements in recent NBA memory.

Durant’s Role With the Rockets

Now with the Rockets, Durant has served as both leader and star scorer. He’s continued to produce at a high level, using his elite scoring and shot creation to elevate Houston’s offense. His presence has helped the Rockets stay competitive in a tough Western Conference.

Durant’s reflections on Phoenix show how personal and complex NBA careers can be. Superstars make headlines for points and wins, but the stories behind the scenes often matter just as much. Whether fans agree with Durant’s perspective or not, his comments add another chapter to one of the league’s most fascinating player journeys.