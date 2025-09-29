Kevin Durant Sees Long-Term Future in Houston

Durant’s Vision with the Rockets

Kevin Durant made it clear that he wants his stint with the Houston Rockets to be more than short-term. Speaking on his 37th birthday, Durant said, “I do see myself signing a contract extension. I can’t tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening.”

The forward is in the final year of a deal worth $55 million and is eligible for a two-year extension exceeding $120 million. While discussions have taken place, no agreement has been reached as training camp begins. Rockets general manager Rafael Stone declined to comment on the status of talks.

Connection with Udoka Fueled Trade

Durant engineered his move from the Suns to Houston in July, citing his relationship with coach Ime Udoka. The two worked together during their time with the Nets. “Ime has always been one of those guys that understood what I brought to the table and my mentality,” Durant said. “He always respected that and gave me my space to be me.”

Though he did not expect to leave Phoenix so soon, Durant quickly saw Houston as a fit. He pointed to the Rockets’ roster full of long, athletic players and said his body type complemented the group.

New Role After VanVleet’s Injury

The Rockets lost starting point guard Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL last week. Both Durant and Udoka confirmed that Durant will take on some ballhandling responsibilities. Standing 6-foot-11, Durant’s versatility will help Houston build some of the tallest lineups in the NBA this season.

Managing Payroll and Extensions

The Rockets are balancing multiple negotiations. Tari Eason is in talks for an extension, and Jabari Smith Jr. recently signed a five-year, $122 million deal. Adding Durant’s contract to that payroll requires careful planning. Still, his presence is expected to elevate the team on the court and in stature around the league.

Legacy Beyond Titles

Durant acknowledged that his journey—now on his fifth NBA team—has included difficult partings. Yet he defined his legacy differently. “It’s just always about impacting and building good relationships within the organization,” he said. “Behind the scenes I’ve built so many great relationships with people and lifelong friendships.”

Finney-Smith’s Recovery

New signing Dorian Finney-Smith also spoke Monday about his recovery from offseason ankle surgery. Stone said he was on schedule, though he has not been cleared for basketball activities and will likely miss the season’s start.