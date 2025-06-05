Kevin Durant Trade Offer Reportedly Made By Knicks At Deadline

The New York Knicks attempted to acquire superstar Kevin Durant form the Phoenix Suns at the 2025 NBA trade deadline just months after receiving Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in deals from separate trades, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday.

Kevin Durant Trade Fell Through Thanks To $51.2 Million Salary

Although New York and Durant had mutual interest, a trade deal was never reached between the two teams. NBA insiders speculate that a deal fell short because of Durant’s hefty contract.

Knicks team president Leon Rose was prepared to make another blockbuster trade, but it would have been difficult for the organization to take on Durant’s $51.2 million salary.

Jalen Brunson, who signed a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension last July, would have been off limits. He earned $34.94 million this season and is projected to make $37.73 million in 2025-26.

In addition, trading Mikal Bridges ($23.3 million) or OG Anunoby ($36.63 million) would have made the Knicks even weaker defensively.

Josh Hart ($18.14 million) and Mitchell Robinson ($14.31 million) combined would’ve gotten New York to roughly $32.4 million, which still falls below Durant’s salary figure.

Knicks Could Have Acquired Durant For Karl-Anthony Towns

Assuming Rose had no interest in reaching out to a third or fourth team to get involved to help facilitate a trade financially, it would seem as if the Knicks could have traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Durant. Towns’ cap hit is $49.2 million this campaign and $53.14 million for 2025-26.

Towns’ defense was a glaring issue for New York during the playoffs.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III and Fred Katz reported Knicks players and coaches “expressed frustration with Towns’ defensive habits — less concerned with his talent level and more with his process on that end.”

“Too often, Towns executed incorrect coverages without communicating why he did it,” the report said. “After it became a theme, players worried Towns didn’t grasp the importance of the matter.”

Kevin Durant An Upgrade Over Towns?

Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history, winning two championships, an MVP award, two NBA Finals MVP awards, two All-Star Game MVP awards, four scoring titles, and Rookie of the Year. He has also been named to 11 All-NBA teams and is a 15-time All-Star.

But would trading Towns for Durant have helped the Knicks defensively?

In 62 games with the Suns this season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 36.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from deep.

Durant has never been named to the All-NBA Defensive team.

Towns Underachieved In The Playoffs

For comparison, Towns averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 35 minutes in 72 games with the Knicks. So is the 7-footer just a playoff choker?

Towns recorded 44 points and 13 rebounds in a 116-107 win over the Miami Heat on Oct. 29. He finished 17-of-25 shooting from the field, 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

The 44 points also were the most in a game by a Knicks center since Patrick Ewing in 1995.

Additionally, Towns became the first player in Knicks franchise history with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 65% shooting in a game since Carmelo Anthony in 2014.

For his play in December, Towns was also named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the first time in his career. He helped lead the Knicks to a 12-2 record that month, averaging 23.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.