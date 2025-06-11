The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, and Durant’s business partner, Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, have met multiple times over the past week to discuss several trade scenarios, ESPN’s Sham Charania reported on Wednesday. Both sides are expected to work together on potential destinations.

Knicks Are Not In the Mix For Kevin Durant

Sources said five teams have expressed interest in Durant: the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks.

Although Charania’s report might still be accurate, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post also reported on Wednesday that the Knicks “are not in the mix” for the 17-year veteran.

Bondy reported that a league source said the Knicks “will not be dealing for the future Hall of Famer.” New York had interest in signing Durant when he was a free agent with the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

The Knicks pursued Durant before he agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Bondy noted that his father, Wayne, was “pushing him to join the Knicks at that time.”

Durant Was Nearly Traded Back To Warriors

In addition, Durant was nearly traded back to Golden State at the February trade deadline before he told the Suns that he was not interested in a reunion and preferred to finish the season with Phoenix.

Per Spotrac, Durant is set to earn $54.7 million in the 2025-26 season for the final year of his contract. His current four-year deal includes $6.27 million in total incentives.

Durant becomes eligible for a two-year, $124 million extension the day after the NBA Finals end. Another option would be for him to sign a two-year contract extension on July 6 worth as much as $112 million.

Durant Can Become A Free Agent In 2026

A Durant trade could also cause potential problems for his new team.

Is Durant willing to sign a two-year extension with the team trading for him?

Since Durant can be a free agent in 2026, it is unlikely a team will trade draft capital and players for a player who will be a free agent after just one season.

In 62 games (all starts) with the Suns this season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 36.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.