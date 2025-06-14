Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Clippers Emerge As Potential Suitor

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly emerged as a potential trade suitor for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who is set to enter the final year of his $194.21 million contract.

Clippers Could Form New Big Three With Kevin Durant

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, the Clippers are a “team to monitor” in the Durant sweepstakes since they “have the contracts to make another move to augment” their roster around Kawhi Leonard and possibly James Harden.

NBA insider Jake Fischer also mentioned there is an “increasingly strong belief” within the league that the Suns will trade Durant before the NBA draft on June 25.

ESPN’s Shams Charania then reported Wednesday that five teams have expressed interest in Durant: the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks.

The Knicks, however, are reportedly no longer in the mix for the 17-year veteran, as Stefan Bondy of the New York Post said the Knicks “will not be dealing for the future Hall of Famer.”

The Clippers may be joining those teams in pursuit of Durant after experiencing their third consecutive first-round playoff exit this season. Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell are key players set to return next season.

L.A. Has Cap Space Even If James Harden Opts In

Meanwhile, Harden has a $36.34 million player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season, per Spotrac. This is part of his two-year, $70 million deal. If the soon-to-be 36-year-old declines it, he’ll be a free agent this summer.

Harden has until June 29 to exercise his option.

More importantly, the Clippers have the cap flexibility to give Harden a salary increase, use most of their nontax midlevel exception, and still remain below the luxury tax.

Including Harden’s player option and the first-round pick, L.A. is $12 million below the tax and $20 million beneath the first apron, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Clippers could also create financial flexibility with the non-guaranteed contracts of Drew Eubanks ($4.8 million) and Jordan Miller ($2.1 million).

Besides their nontax midlevel exception, the Clippers have the second-round, veteran minimum, and three trade exceptions ($6.5 million, $4.2 million and $2.1 million).

Clippers Cannot Offer Much For Kevin Durant

So what can the Clippers offer Phoenix for Durant?

Well, it should be noted that the Clippers don’t control their first-round pick in the next four years. They will send an unprotected first to Oklahoma City in 2026, and the Thunder have the right to swap first-rounders in 2027.

In addition, L.A. will send Philadelphia a 2028 unprotected first, and the 76ers have the right to swap first-rounders in 2029 (if 4-30). The Clippers are allowed to trade two firsts (2030 and 2032) and can swap their picks in 2030, 2031, or 2032.

The Clippers have five second-round picks available to trade.

This means the team is in no position to trade away valuable role players, as it lacks bench depth and seeks development of former draft picks Cam Christie and Kobe Brown.

After all, L.A. will be left with only Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr. as reliable reserves if Nicolas Batum declines his $4.9 million player for the 2025-26 season.

Durant May Decide To Become A Free Agent In 2026

Since Durant can be a free agent in 2026, it is unlikely a team like the Clippers will trade draft capital and key role players for an aging superstar who will be able to walk after just one season.

In 62 games (all starts) with the Suns this campaign, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 36.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

Durant becomes eligible for a two-year, $124 million extension the day after the NBA Finals end. Another option for him is signing a two-year contract extension on July 6 worth as much as $112 million.