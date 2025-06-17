The Los Angeles Clippers are not interested in sending starting center Ivica Zubac to the Phoenix Suns in a potential trade deal to acquire Kevin Durant, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“We’ve been consistently told L.A. has no desire to part with Ivica Zubac… as much as Phoenix surely covets the consistently improving center,” Fischer wrote in his latest report for The Stein Line.

“The Clippers, however, do hold two future first-round picks and some available swap rights to sweeten a potential Durant offer that would almost certainly require the inclusion of Norman Powell, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr.”

Kevin Durant Prefers Heat, Rockets, And Spurs

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Saturday night that Durant’s preferred trade destinations are the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs.

Charania reported that the Suns have “made clear to the six to eight seriously interested teams that they will make the best deal for the franchise, even if it means trading Durant to a team outside his preferred list, sources said.”

In addition, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst also reported this past weekend that the Clippers are a “team to monitor” in the Durant sweepstakes since they “have the contracts to make another move to augment” their roster around Kawhi Leonard and potentially James Harden.

Ivica Zubac Received His First NBA All-Defensive Selection

The Clippers cannot afford to lose Zubac, as he was named to his first All-Defensive Second Team this campaign. In 80 games (all starts), he averaged career highs of 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 32.8 minutes per contest while shooting 62.8% from the field.

According to Basketball Reference, Zubac led the league in total rebounds (1,010), offensive rebounds (300), and defensive boards (710). The 7-footer finished second in defensive win shares (4.7) as well.

In Los Angeles’ 119-117 loss to Phoenix on March 4, he recorded a career-high 35 points on 15-of-19 (78.9%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the free throw line.

But if the Clippers want to form a new “Big Three” with Kevin Durant, they might have to make a sacrifice or two. While Zubac is L.A.’s best center, Durant is a future Hall of Famer who averages 25-plus points per game.

Clippers Will Be Able To Create Financial Flexibility This Summer

Including Harden’s player option and the first-round pick, L.A. is $12 million below the tax and $20 million beneath the first apron, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Clippers could also create financial flexibility with the non-guaranteed contracts of Drew Eubanks ($4.8 million) and Jordan Miller ($2.1 million).

Besides their nontax midlevel exception, the Clippers have the second-round, veteran minimum, and three trade exceptions ($6.5 million, $4.2 million and $2.1 million).

L.A. Could Send Two First-Rounders, Role Players For Kevin Durant

Despite having the ability to move contracts, the Clippers don’t control their first-round pick in the next four years. They will send an unprotected first to Oklahoma City in 2026, and the Thunder have the right to swap first-rounders in 2027.

L.A. will also send Philadelphia a 2028 unprotected first, and the 76ers have the right to swap first-rounders in 2029 (if 4-30). The Clippers are allowed to trade two firsts (2030 and 2032) and can swap their picks in 2030, 2031, or 2032.

The Clippers have five second-round picks available to trade.