The Memphis Grizzlies received four first-round picks from the Orlando Magic after trading Desmond Bane earlier this week, but the Western Conference contender is still not pursuing Kevin Durant.

Grizzlies Are Not Targeting Kevin Durant

Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday that Memphis has no desire to trade for the Phoenix Suns superstar this offseason, per NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

Durant reportedly wants to play for the San Antonio Spurs over other interested teams like the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski.

But other teams outside of Durant’s short list of preferred teams could potentially land the two-time NBA champ. After all, San Antonio isn’t aggressively pursuing the 15-time All-Star, as the Spurs have “been conservative in their pursuit,” Amick and Krawczynski noted.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also reported after Bane was moved that teams across the league intend to “investigate” trades for stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. In fact, Morant was linked to the Miami Heat following the trade.

Memphis Wants To Keep Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr.

However, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps said Monday that the Grizzlies are “not looking” to deal either star. Instead, Memphis wants to “complete a renegotiation and extension” with Jackson, according to Bontemps.

Morant, a six-year veteran, signed a five-year, $197 million extension in the 2022 offseason. The Grizzlies have up until Oct. 21 to tack on an additional two years ($61.7 million and $66.7 million) to the three years already left on his contract. The extension would run through 2029-30.

Per Spotrac, Jackson is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $104.72 million contract in 2025-26. His deal carries an average annual salary of $26.18 million.

In 74 games (all starts) this season, the three-time All-Defensive member averaged 22.2 points on 48.8% shooting to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Jackson Could Sign A Four-Year, $146 Million Extension

According to Basketball Reference, Jackson finished 20th in points (1,641) in the league, fifth in blocks (113), 15th in field goals (592), and 16th in free throws (311).

The 6-foot-10 Jackson was the only player this season with 1,500 points and 100 blocks. The Grizzlies had a 108.3 defensive efficiency when Jackson was on the court and 113.9 when off.

But since Jackson was not named to any of the three All-NBA teams, this means he isn’t eligible for a five-year, up to $345 million supermax extension.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the maximum extension Jackson can sign is a four-year, $146 million deal — $150 million less than what he can sign with Memphis as a free agent in 2026 and $75 million less than what he could sign with a team that has more cap space.