Kevin Durant is widely expected to be traded out of Phoenix this summer, and even some NBA insiders such as Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer have stated that him finding a new team this summer is pretty much a “foregone conclusion.” Question now is, who will land the veteran forward?

“Everyone around the Kevin Durant situation, around Phoenix, are talking about a Kevin Durant trade as a foregone conclusion,” the reporter said. “That trading Kevin Durant was spoken about to various candidates in the Suns’ lengthy head coaching search process.

Fischer then added: “That trading him was going to be basically a matter of fact and not a matter of if, but a matter of when.” There are many clubs interested in the two-time Finals MVP, who recently averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Suns this past campaign.

The Spurs have been heavily linked to the soon-to-be 37-year-old, as many sport books consider them as betting favorites. As Durant holds only one year left in his contract, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro assures that San Antonio will pursue this trade “right before” the 2025 NBA Draft.

“The team that I heard last night in speaking to somebody pretty close to the situation with KD is keep your eye on the Spurs,” the insider wrote this week about the player who earned two championships with the Warriors. “KD could have some interest in the Spurs.”

Gambadoro further explained this possibility: “That may be a good landing spot for him with (De’Aaron) Fox and (Victor) Wembanyama, an up-and-coming team on the rise that has a great defensive anchor on their team and a terrific young player in Stephon Castle.”

Kevin, who has already played for OKC, Golden State, Brooklyn and Phoenix, is expected to make his move soon. “I expect that a KD deal would happen right before the draft because you want to include draft capital in the deal. So a KD trade would come up this month, sometime before the draft, probably close to the draft if it’s gonna happen,” the report concluded.