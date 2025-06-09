Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Suns Superstar Linked To Raptors

Phoenix Suns veteran forward Kevin Durant has been linked to an unlikely team in the Eastern Conference. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Toronto Raptors could be a potential landing spot for Durant if they pivot from Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“But Toronto has likewise been painted by numerous NBA figures as a potential trade suitor for Durant … particularly if Antetokounmpo doesn’t reach the open market,” Stein wrote.

“The Raptors, furthermore, would figure to have a more realistic shot at assembling a competitive trade offer for Durant compared to the mammoth offers that the Bucks would inevitably seek for Antetokounmpo’s services. The Greek Freak also happens to be six years younger than Durant, is still playing at an MVP level and, most crucially, has two more guaranteed years left on his contract.”

Kevin Durant Remains Under Contract Through 2025-26

In 62 games (all starts) with the Suns this season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 36.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

The 36-year-old is a 15-time All-Star, four-time scoring champ, two-time NBA champion, and a two-time Finals MVP. He’s also under contract through 2025-26 and could hit free agency following the season.

After missing the playoffs three straight seasons, Toronto could use a veteran player like Durant in its frontcourt. The Raptors acquired Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline in February, and the rest of their core is led by Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.

Durant becomes eligible for a two-year, $124 million extension the day after the NBA Finals end. His current four-year deal includes $6.27 million in total incentives.

Trading Durant Would Be Best Move For Suns

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Phoenix enters next season not only as a luxury tax team for a fourth straight year but a projected $25 million over the second apron.

Moving Durant and a few other stars would help the Suns enter a rebuild. If no one is traded, Phoenix would spend over $450 million in combined salary and tax penalties. It simply cannot afford to keep its current roster intact.

The Suns are not allowed to aggregate contracts sent out in a trade or use more than 100% of the traded player exception until June 30. They are also not allowed to buy a second-round pick the night of the draft.

Per Marks, Phoenix has the second round and veterans minimum exception available. The Suns also are not allowed to use the two trade exceptions ($3.2 million and $2.8 million) that were created during the regular season.