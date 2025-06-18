Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Suns Superstar Prefers Spurs

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant reportedly prefers a potential trade to the San Antonio Spurs over other interested teams like the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski.

Spurs Are Not Aggressively Pursuing Kevin Durant

Although Durant’s preferred landing spot is San Antonio, the Spurs aren’t as interested in trading for the two-time NBA champion as they’ve “been conservative in their pursuit,” Amick and Krawczynski noted.

A core of Durant, Victor Wembanyama, and De’Aaron Fox would give the Spurs the best chance to win their sixth NBA championship, but San Antonio is hesitant to sacrifice its future for a soon-to-be 37-year-old.

According to Spotrac, Durant is also on an expiring $54.7 million deal for the 2025-26 season. The two-time MVP will be eligible to sign a two-year contract extension on July 6 worth as much as $122 million.

If Durant were to wait six months after the trade, he could sign a two-year extension worth up to $124 million, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. And if a deal is not reached, Durant would become a free agent in 2026.

San Antonio Unwilling To Trade No. 2 Pick

More importantly, San Antonio has a coveted selection in the 2025 NBA draft, the No. 2 pick, and reportedly doesn’t want to trade it as the team is targeting Rutgers star Dylan Harper.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Spurs have six first-round draft picks in the next eight years, multiple years of pick swaps, and 17 second-round picks.

San Antonio sent four first-rounders to acquire Fox at the trade deadline but still has draft equity to keep or use in a trade, including the No. 2 pick to add to the roster, as well as the Atlanta Hawks’ first-round pick.

The Spurs also have the right to swap firsts with Atlanta in 2026 and the Hawks’ unprotected first in 2027. San Antonio is allowed to trade three additional firsts through 2032, including its two firsts in the 2025 NBA draft.

Suns Could Trade Kevin Durant To Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves were mentioned as one of the five teams that has expressed interest in Durant, but the 15-time All-Star has “no desire” to play for the Wolves, according to Charania.

However, the Suns “are still hopeful that Durant might warm [up] to the Timberwolves possibility,” per Amick and Krawczynski. Unlike fellow teammate Bradley Beal, Durant does not have a no-trade clause in his contract.

This means Phoenix could still trade Durant to Minnesota for the right price. The Wolves reportedly have been the “most aggressive” in their pursuit of the future Hall of Famer in recent weeks.