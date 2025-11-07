Durant’s Courtside Moment Goes Viral

Kevin Durant gave fans another viral moment during Wednesday night’s matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies.

During Houston’s 124–109 win, Durant was seen joking with Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, who sat courtside.

In a TikTok video posted by @courtsidedunk, Durant walked toward Tee during a timeout and said, “Your son don’t wanna be here.”

The line drew laughter from Tee and his friends.

Durant didn’t stop there. He added, “We know it’s your last weekend. Enjoy your time.”

The group continued laughing as Durant walked away, clearly enjoying the moment.

Kevin Durant to Tee Morant “Your son don’t wanna be here, we know it’s your last weekend enjoy your time”😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 KD was trollin all night yesterday 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JnKweuP3cc — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) November 6, 2025

Tension Around Ja Morant

The exchange came as talk grows about Ja Morant’s relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Reports have suggested tension between Morant and the team for weeks.

Fans have noticed his low energy and distant body language during games.

Morant recently served a one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

He returned in Monday’s 114–104 loss to the Detroit Pistons, finishing with 18 points on 5-of-16 shooting and five turnovers.

Against Houston, Morant again struggled, scoring 17 points and turning the ball over six times.

He also had little interaction with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

When asked if he and the coaching staff had cleared the air, Morant replied, “Y’all asked that question to them, right? So y’all know the answer to that.”

When pressed about his mindset, he admitted the joy was missing.

Reporters asked if basketball still felt the same for him. He said simply, “No.”

When asked what could bring that joy back, he responded, “We’ll see.”

Durant’s Words Spark More Reactions

Durant’s name has been in headlines all month.

Earlier, his former teammate Draymond Green reacted to comments Durant made on Netflix’s Starting 5 series about offense winning championships.

Green disagreed, saying defense matters more.

“If anything, it was like a head-scratcher,” Green told The Athletic.

“I was like, ‘Huh?’ But I know Kevin. Words get flipped. But I read what he said.”