Kevin Durant Was Open To Joining Spurs At Trade Deadline

Kevin Durant was open to joining the San Antonio Spurs at this year’s trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Several teams were interested in Durant at the deadline, most notably the Golden State Warriors. Durant, though, had no interest in reuniting with his former team.

This information is especially relevant now because the Spurs are in prime position to trade for a marquee talent. Having moved up in the draft lottery, San Antonio now holds the No. 2 and No. 14 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The expectation is that they will select Dylan Harper second overall.

One dynamic that can potentially change the landscape is the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee superstar is expected to meet with the Bucks’ front office to discuss his future soon. In the wake of consecutive first round exits and Damian Lillard’s ruptured Achilles, the likelihood of the Bucks contending in the near term is virtually none.

Charania also noted that executives are expecting plenty of activity this offseason. Expect both these elite talents to have a big say in that.

Spurs Have Great Options Between Harper, Durant, Antetokounmpo

What’s clear is that the Spurs are in a fantastic position.

They can either stick with their draft pick and have what’s expected to be a terrific building block in Harper. He will only add to a young core of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De’Aaron Fox.

If Antetokounmpo does indeed become available, then he would more than likely trump Durant in terms of priority.

The ‘Greek Freak’ is still in the prime of his career going into his age 31 season while Durant will be 37. Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP voting and is perennially on the All-NBA First Team. Durant is better in terms of being able to score from the outside, but Antetokounmpo takes the edge in virtually every other category.

Yes, San Antonio had interest in Durant at the deadline but it will be interesting to see how much having the No. 2 pick changes that line of thinking. Durant would likely present a window of just a year or two and would be so distant from the ages of the core.

There may be a clear hierarchy in terms of preferred options and it will come down to which one is actually in play for the Spurs.

What we do know is that San Antonio is intent on competing at a very high level next season. An end to their playoff absence is imminent.