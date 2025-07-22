Kevin Durant’s Former Oklahoma City Townhouse Listed For $35

The former Oklahoma City townhome of Kevin Durant has been listed for sale for a low starting price of just $35, according to Leasha Larkpor, Managing Broker for Thunder Team Realty.

Townhome’s Price Symbolizes Durant’s Jersey Number

Thunder Team Realty opted to drop the townhome’s price to $35 — Durant’s playing number with the Oklahoma City Thunder — to increase interest in the listing.

Built in 2011, the 3,900 sq. ft. home features multiple floors, four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, two kitchens, a private elevator, a two-car garage, and HOA-covered lawn care.

“Swarovski crystal chandelier, it’s like eight-inch molding throughout, real wood floors,” Larkpor told Austin Breasette of 8NewsNow.com in a recent interview.

“It has an elevator. There’s four levels. The elevator goes all the way down to the garage and all the way up to the penthouse suite.”

Future Hall Of Famer Designed The Home Himself

Larkpor said her clients bought the property from Durant originally and have lived there ever since, per Breasette.

“There’s an aquatic center with a clubhouse and a pool in the complex,” she said.

The home was also designed by the 15-time NBA All-Star himself.

“His designers actually came to the property since we’ve had it for sale like, ‘Oh, my God, I picked all the colors here for him,’” Larkpor said. “We’re hoping that a person will come fall in love with it, and then maybe we can talk numbers with them on placing an offer.”

Thunder Team Realty clarified that the home won’t sell for $35, as Larkpor revealed the property is worth roughly $1 million. There will be open houses at the townhouse on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. CT.

Kevin Durant Played Eight NBA Seasons In Oklahoma City

Durant was drafted by the then-Seattle SuperSonics in 2007 and played his rookie season with the franchise. The team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, and he remained with the organization through the 2015-16 season.

The former No. 2 overall pick won the 2014 NBA MVP award and received seven All-Star selections during his time in Oklahoma City, while also leading the team to an NBA Finals appearance in 2012.

Durant then joined Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in 2016, winning two NBA championships and two Finals MVPs during his tenure. He also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

Last month, the Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and five second-round draft picks.