Now that Kevon Looney has left California and is set for a new chapter of his career in Louisiana, he can look back at his time with the Warriors with great pride, as he was an integral part of the dynasty that conquered three NBA championships during a six year timeline.

He mostly played a part with special contributions from the bench, but every once in a while supported as a starter. After his ten-year stint in Golden State, he left the team in free agency and signed for the Pelicans. In a recent interview, he recalled some of his best moments with the Dubs.

Back in 2017, he shared the court with former league MVP Kevin Durant. Nevertheless, Looney is convinced that the Warriors would have still earned that season’s title even without the Slim Reaper’s key performances during that playoff run.

KD had recently arrived in San Francisco in free agency after nine campaigns with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and was even awarded the Finals MVP for his displays against the Cavaliers. That year, he averaged 35.2 points, 8.4 rebound and 5.4 assists per game, while shooting over 50% from the field.

The three-time champ guaranteed that roster was strong enough to win without his former teammate. “We would have to add something. I don’t know what it would be. It would have to be something around the edges, but I still think so. I don’t know if we can win three, like that but I think we can get one more,” Looney shared.

The 29-year-old then added: “Not having KD it probably would have went seven but I think we would have won. I don’t think people would be talking about us like we unstoppable, it wouldn’t have been the same conversation but I think we would have won one.”

Now that he’s out of Golden State, coach Steve Kerr paid tribute to him with a farewell message. “Hey Loon, just wanna say thank you,” he expressed. “This is a tough one. Ten years, it’s just been an amazing experience for me to coach you. Just your professionalism, your dignity, your class, the way you handle yourself.”