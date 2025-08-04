Kevin Love is ‘actively exploring’ pathways to part ways with the Jazz

As part of a three-team trade, Kevin Love was shipped off to the Jazz. In that deal, Miami acquired Norman Powell from the Clippers. Love just finished his 17th professional season.

The 36-year-old is far from the player he once was. Love averaged just 10.9 minutes per game in 2024-25, by far the lowest of his career. Rumors around the league are that Love wants to return in 2025-26. However, not with Utah. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Love is “actively exploring” pathways to leave the Jazz.

Where will Kevin Love play in 2025-26?

Kevin Love is looking for pathways out of Utah, per @TheSteinLine “As for the busy buyout market: Stay tuned. We’ve already seen Bradley Beal (Clippers), Lillard (Trail Blazers), Ayton (Lakers), Smart (Lakers) and Jordan Clarkson (Knicks) find new teams after securing buyouts… pic.twitter.com/WRs7syNdql — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 3, 2025



In his prime, Kevin Love was an all-star big man who impacted winning basketball. He was part of the Cavaliers’ championship roster in 2016. Over the last three seasons, Love’s production has started to decline. The five-time all-star is near the end of his career, and he doesn’t want to spend it with the Jazz. Kevin Love is “actively exploring” pathways to leave Utah this offseason. Marc Stein reports that a contract buyout is the likely scenario.

At this stage in his career, Kevin Love’s contract buyout is only $4.5 million. If the Jazz trade him, that’s an easy contract to move. Additionally, they could buy out his contract and make him a free agent. This offseason, the Lakers and Knicks have been rumored as destinations for the one-time NBA champion.

Kevin Love, who was traded to the Jazz in the three-team trade that sent Norman Powell to the Heat, is “looking for pathways out of Utah”, per @TheSteinLine. What teams should inquire about the veteran power forward? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Twfc8jzOJr — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 3, 2025

Joining the Lakers would allow Love to reunite with his former teammate LeBron James. The 36-year-old has been ring chasing at the end of his career. Los Angeles certainly has an opportunity to win the Finals with LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the same roster. New York is another team that will be in championship contention next season.

The Knicks made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025 but lost to the Pacers. They’re bringing back the core of their roster in 2025-26 and will be a strong team in the East. Kevin Love could join the Knicks as a veteran presence off the bench. He’s got championship DNA that would be valuable to New York. Love is a glue guy who is well-respected around the NBA. It’s only a matter of time until he parts ways with the Jazz.