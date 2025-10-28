Bailey’s Health and Potential Breakout

After an impressive preseason, Utah Jazz rookie forward Ace Bailey entered the regular season with big expectations. Unfortunately, an untimely illness slowed him down right out of the gate. The 19-year-old has averaged only 17 minutes per game, far below the 35 minutes he logged in preseason action when healthy.

During those preseason games, Bailey showcased elite talent—averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 65.5% from the field and 40% from three-point range. In the regular season, though, he’s managed just 1.0 point, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while hitting only one of his ten field goal attempts.

Despite his slow start, Bailey’s potential remains undeniable. His poor shooting and limited mobility are clear signs that he’s still regaining his rhythm. Once fully recovered, he’s expected to rejoin the starting lineup and play a key role in Will Hardy’s system on both ends of the floor.

Ace Bailey went off in his first taste of pro ball… Had him running off screens & cutting off ball like a true movement shooter, and he was hitting nasty shots. Created opportunities for himself with quick hands + on the glass. Handful of nice passes/drives. Encouraging stuff. pic.twitter.com/bVmF0nEeIH — NBA University (@NBA_University) October 9, 2025

Walker Kessler’s Search for Consistency

Center Walker Kessler opened the season with a dominant performance—22 points on perfect 7-for-7 shooting, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals. It was the kind of all-around showing that hinted at a breakout year.

However, his follow-up game told a different story. Kessler scored just 3 points and committed 6 turnovers, struggling to find the same level of impact. Even so, his defensive instincts and effort remained strong. If Kessler can perform closer to his opening-night form on a consistent basis, Utah’s ceiling rises significantly.

Managing a Crowded Rotation

Head coach Will Hardy faces tough lineup choices as injured players return. Fans have questioned Svi Mykhailiuk’s place in the starting lineup, though his role is likely temporary due to Bailey’s minutes restriction.

Isaiah Collier and Georges Niang are also nearing returns. Collier’s re-entry could create a logjam in the backcourt, especially with Keyonte George and Walter Clayton Jr. performing well. Hardy may experiment with a second unit featuring both Collier and Clayton once Collier’s hamstring heals.

Niang’s path to minutes is less clear. With Nurkic and Mykhailiuk already in rotation, Hardy might only use Niang in small-ball lineups or specific matchups.