Khris Middleton said the recognition from Milwaukee on Wednesday ‘meant the world to me’

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Updated36 minutes ago on October 24, 2025

Khris Middleton Wizards pic

For their first game of the 2025-26 season, the Wizards were on the road to face the Bucks. It was a game Khris Middleton had circled on his calendar since the team traded him in 2024-25. 

It was his first game as a visitor in Milwaukee since he joined the team in 2013-14. The Fiserv Forum was sold out on Wednesday night for Milwaukee’s home opener. Khris Middleton received three different standing ovations during that contest. Speaking with reporters after the game, Middleton said it meant the world to see that type of reception from Bucks fans.

Khris Middleton received a warm welcome back to Milwaukee on Wednesday


In the 2012 NBA draft, the Pistons selected Khris Middleton in the second round out of Texas A&M. After one season with Detroit, they traded Middleton to Milwaukee during the 2013 offseason. Khris Middleton spent the next 12 and a half years of his career with the Bucks. During that time, he was voted an all-star three times and won an NBA championship with the team in 2021. His 12,586 points with Milwaukee are the third-most in franchise history.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo are ahead of him. During the 2024-25 season, the Bucks traded Khris Middleton to the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. Not only was Wednesday the Wizards’ first game of the 2025-26 season. It was also Middleton’s first game back in Milwaukee since the trade.

As one would expect, Khris Middleton received a standing ovation from Bucks fans on several occasions. The first came during pre-game introductions when Middleton announced with the Wizards. There was another standing ovation when Milwaukee played a tribute video for Khris Middleton during a timeout in the first quarter. His final ovation came at the end of the game when Khris Middleton checked out for the final time.

The 34-year-old finished with a team-high 23 points for the Wizards. He was 9-14 from the field and 3-5 from beyond the arc. Middelton also had six rebounds and three assists. After the game, Khris Middleton spoke with reporters. He said the love he felt from the Bucks crowd “meant the world to me.” Middleton kept his emotions in check during the game, but saw that his family was moved by the way Bucks fans embraced his return. He spent 12 seasons with the Bucks and will always call Milwaukee home.