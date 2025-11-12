Sacramento Kings coach Doug Christie promised that his team is going to turn its season around in a fiery opening statement before Tuesday night’s 122-108 home loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“I think everybody in here knows me,” Christie said. “If you don’t, my name is Douglas Dale Christie. I’m the head coach of the Sacramento Kings. Change is hard, y’all. It’s hard, but understand, and we understand, that we’re not there yet, but we’re about to work at it like crazy.

“We totally get that, and it will be bumpy. It will, because change is like that, but buckle up. For the real ones, buckle up. And for all the rest of you, you know who you are and you know how I feel about that.”

Kings Coach Doug Christie Calls Out Haters

Christie’s remarks came amid trade rumors and growing frustration in Sacramento, where the Kings have struggled with Keegan Murray recovering from thumb surgery.

Replacing Russell Westbrook with Dennis Schroder against Denver has also stirred up controversy. The Nuggets proceeded to go on a 16-2 run after Christie’s poor coaching decision.

The Kings have lost eight of their first 11 games, including three straight blowout losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Nuggets during their current five-game homestand.

Doug Christie had a statement tonight and did not take questions: pic.twitter.com/PjHtH1RHGd — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 12, 2025



“We’re going to work every damn day to get it right, so when I see the hate, the haters, the fakers, all you guys, you keep that energy,” Christie said. “That’s good. You keep that, and you know who you are, because while you’re doing that, we’re going to be working.

“And while you’re doing that, we’re going got be growing. And while you’re doing that, eventually we’re going to be coming. The Kings show. Sac proud. Know that.”

Sacramento Has Missed The Playoffs The Past Two Seasons

The Kings have missed the playoffs the past two seasons since ending a 16-year playoff drought in 2023. Scott Perry was hired to replace former general manager Monte McNair following a play-in loss to the Dallas Mavericks last season.

Perry then hired Christie, who went 27-24 as interim coach last season after Mike Brown was fired in December 2024. Brown had a 107-88 (.458) record in 2½ seasons with Sacramento.

More importantly, Brown had a winning record in both of his full seasons. Rick Adelman is the only other coach to post a winning record in a full season since the Kings moved to Sacramento.

Christie, who played for Sacramento in the early 2000s, is in his first full season as coach.

“We, and I say we as an organization, make no mistake, we are aligned in what we’re doing,” Christie added. “We are aligned in what we’re doing. I’ve said this before. You heard me, and I’m going to say it again. We’re going to play to a standard. Tough, competitive, disciplined, professional, team oriented and accountable.

“That’s what we’re going to play to, so when you look out there, everybody in this organization is held to that. Now, as an identity, that’s defend, rebound and share the damn basketball. That’s what we’re going to do every single time we hit the floor.”

The Kings host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.