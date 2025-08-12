Kings Considered ‘Most Likely Destination’ For Russell Westbrook

The Sacramento Kings remain the favorites to sign free agent guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, but with training camp less than two months away, a deal has yet to be reached.

This may have something to do with Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, who has been linked to both Sacramento and the Phoenix Suns as a potential sign-and-trade acquisition.

Russell Westbrook Would Come Off The Bench With Kings

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, “league sources consider the Sacramento Kings the most likely destination for Westbrook,” adding that if the former MVP signs, he’d play a bench role like he did with the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook would serve as a secondary ballhandler to Dennis Schroder, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal with Sacramento in June. The Kings would also be Westbrook’s sixth team in the last seven seasons.

Since his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, he’s played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and most recently, the Denver Nuggets.

In addition, Westbrook would join fell guards Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, and Keon Ellis in Sacramento’s backcourt. The Kings traded star guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs last season.

Another source close to the Kings believes Westbrook to Sacramento is a real possibility.

“And they should be [the favorites]. It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while. And there is strong interest from both sides. I’d say 80-20 he’s a King,” Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports 1140 AM posted July 27 on X.

Sacramento Could Name Westbrook A Starter In The Future

In 75 games (36 starts) with the Nuggets last season, Westbrook averaged a career-low 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.9 minutes per contest while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 32.3% from deep.

Westbrook, who turns 37 in November, declined his $3.46 million player option with Denver for next season.

Although the UCLA product came off the bench with the Nuggets, there’s a chance that he could be named starting point guard with the Kings if another guard gets traded.

Sacramento had offered Malik Monk in trade talks with the Warriors for Kuminga.

The 6-foot-4 Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand in May to repair multiple ligament tears. The two-time NBA scoring champ had a couple of fingers heavily taped during Denver’s playoff run.

The former first-rounder is the NBA’s all-time career leader in triple-doubles (203) and ranks eighth in league history in assists (9,925) and 23rd in points (26,205).

The Kings open training camp on Tuesday, Oct. 1.