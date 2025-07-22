NBA

Kings' Doug McDermott agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million contract in 2025-26

By Zach Wolpin
During the 2024-25 regular season, the Kings finished with a record of 40-42. Former head coach Mike Brown was fired after a 13-18 start to the year. It was his third season as head coach. 

As his replacement, the team hired assistant coach Doug Christie as their head coach for the 2025-26 season and beyond. Recently, NBA insiders announced the Kings are bringing back a veteran presence in their roster. ESPN’s Shama Charania reported that Sacramento is signing Doug McDermott to a one-year, $3.6 million deal. It will be his second year with the Kings.

What role will Doug McDermott play for the Kings in 2025-26?


With the 11th pick in the 2014 NBA draft, the Nuggets selected Doug McDermott out of Creighton. However, Denver and Chicago made a draft-night trade, and McDermott was moved to the Bulls. The first three-and-a-half seasons of his career were played in Chicago. That was the second-longest stint for McDermott over 11 seasons.

Four seasons with the Pacers is the longest McDermott has spent with one team. The 33-year-old has played in 697 career games, and 230 of them were for Indiana. Doug McDermott started the 2024-25 season as a member of the Spurs. At the trade deadline, the team moved McDermott to Sacramento. He was part of the deal that sent PG De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio.

After the trade to the Kings, McDermott played in 42 games and made three starts. He averaged .436% from beyond the arc in his short time with Sacramento. McDermott is a reliable three-point specialist who can come off the bench and fill minutes. That’s why the team is signing him to a one-year, $3.6 million deal. Now, the veteran forward is under contract for at least one more season in Sacramento.

With the Kings last season, Doug McDermott averaged just 8.1 minutes per game. He has adjusted to playing with Sacramento. The 2025 offseason is a crucial time for the veteran forward to work out and build chemistry with his teammates. Being with the Kings from the start of training camp in the fall will benefit McDermott in 2025-26. Even with a reduced role last season, Doug McDermott found a way to impact games when he saw playing time.