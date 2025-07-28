NBA
Kings Emerge As Favorites To Sign Russell Westbrook
The Sacramento Kings are now the frontrunner to land veteran guard Russell Westbrook, according to Bovada Sportsbook. The franchise is still interested in the nine-time All-Star despite having a crowded backcourt.
Kings Added Dennis Schroder In Free Agency
If Sacramento adds the former MVP, he would join fell guards Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schroder, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal earlier this month.
The Kings traded star guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs last season, and Monk had been filling in at the position. Schroder is now expected to serve as the backup ball handler.
Per Bovada, the Kings have the best odds (+150) to sign Westbrook, followed by the New York Knicks (+350), Milwaukee Bucks (+400), Miami Heat (+600), and other teams.
|NBA Team
|Odds
|Sacramento Kings
|+150
|New York Knicks
|+350
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+400
|Miami Heat
|+600
|Dallas Mavericks
|+800
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+900
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+1000
Another source close to the Kings believes Westbrook to Sacramento is a done deal.
“And they should be [the favorites]. It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while. And there is strong interest from both sides. I’d say 80-20 he’s a King,” Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports 1140 AM posted Sunday on X.
Russell Westbrook Declined His Player Option With Nuggets
In 75 games (36 starts) with the Denver Nuggets last season, Westbrook averaged a career-low 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.9 minutes per contest while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 32.3% from deep.
Westbrook, who turns 37 in November, declined his $3.46 million player option with Denver for next season. If the UCLA product were to sign with the Kings, he would likely be named starting point guard.
The 6-foot-4 Westbrook also underwent surgery on his right hand in May to repair multiple ligament tears. The two-time NBA scoring champ had a couple of fingers heavily taped during Denver’s playoff run.
The former first-rounder is the NBA’s all-time career leader in triple-doubles (203) and ranks eighth in league history in assists (9,925) and 23rd in points (26,205).
Sacramento Eyeing Malcolm Brogdon
The Kings are also reportedly targeting veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon.
The 32-year-old appeared in just 24 games (13 starts) for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
“Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon are the two players who have come up the most in conversations about how the Sacramento Kings will fill out their roster this offseason,” wrote Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.
“The word from NBA Summer League regarding the Kings is that they still want to add Westbrook even after their sign-and-trade to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Pistons.”
Brogdon has also been linked to other teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors.