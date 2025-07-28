Kings Emerge As Favorites To Sign Russell Westbrook

The Sacramento Kings are now the frontrunner to land veteran guard Russell Westbrook, according to Bovada Sportsbook. The franchise is still interested in the nine-time All-Star despite having a crowded backcourt.

Kings Added Dennis Schroder In Free Agency

If Sacramento adds the former MVP, he would join fell guards Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schroder, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal earlier this month.

The Kings traded star guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs last season, and Monk had been filling in at the position. Schroder is now expected to serve as the backup ball handler.

Per Bovada, the Kings have the best odds (+150) to sign Westbrook, followed by the New York Knicks (+350), Milwaukee Bucks (+400), Miami Heat (+600), and other teams.

NBA Team Odds Sacramento Kings +150 New York Knicks +350 Milwaukee Bucks +400 Miami Heat +600 Dallas Mavericks +800 New Orleans Pelicans +900 Minnesota Timberwolves +1000

Another source close to the Kings believes Westbrook to Sacramento is a done deal.

“And they should be [the favorites]. It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while. And there is strong interest from both sides. I’d say 80-20 he’s a King,” Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports 1140 AM posted Sunday on X.

Russell Westbrook Declined His Player Option With Nuggets

In 75 games (36 starts) with the Denver Nuggets last season, Westbrook averaged a career-low 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.9 minutes per contest while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 32.3% from deep.

Westbrook, who turns 37 in November, declined his $3.46 million player option with Denver for next season. If the UCLA product were to sign with the Kings, he would likely be named starting point guard.

The 6-foot-4 Westbrook also underwent surgery on his right hand in May to repair multiple ligament tears. The two-time NBA scoring champ had a couple of fingers heavily taped during Denver’s playoff run.