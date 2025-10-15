Kings Exercise Devin Carter’s 2026-27 Team Option

The Sacramento Kings have exercised their third-year option on Devin Carter’s four-year, $22.14 million contract, the team announced Tuesday in a press release.

Devin Carter Entering Second NBA Season

Carter’s third-year salary will carry a cap hit of $5.15 million. Sacramento had until the end of the month to exercise its club option, which is for the 2026-27 season.

The team’s next contract decision on Carter will come next fall, when his $7.37 million fourth-year option for 2027-28 will have to be either picked up or declined.

The Kings selected Carter with the 13th pick in the 2024 draft out of Providence. The 6-foot-2 guard is entering his second season with the team after his rookie campaign was cut short due to a shoulder injury.

In 36 games off the bench last season, Carter averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 11 minutes per contest with a shooting line of .370/.295/.591.

The 23-year-old missed a chunk of the season after undergoing left shoulder surgery in July 2024.

However, Carter played a key role in leading the Kings to the championship game at this year’s Las Vegas Summer League. He appeared in all six games, averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals.

Carter was reportedly included in at least one of the packages offered by the Kings in their failed attempts to acquire Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors this summer.

Kings, Russell Westbrook Have Strong Mutual Interest

In other news, free agent guard Russell Westbrook and the Kings have “strong mutual interest” toward getting a deal done, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Friday’s edition of NBA Today.

“There is strong mutual interest between Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings,” Charania said. “And the Kings have a need for a reserve point guard. They were 29th in bench points, 29th in bench assists last season.

“Russell Westbrook helps with that, and he’s got relationships across that organization. Domantas Sabonis, he’s close with, played with him. He played with Dennis Schroder as well. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, they have L.A. ties as well.”

“B.J. Armstrong, the new assistant general manager there, he knows B.J. Armstrong from the agency side, and he does have respect with Scott Perry, their new general manager, and Doug Christie, their new head coach. We’ll see if a deal gets done before the start of the season or during this upcoming year,” Charania continued.

Westbrook, who turns 37 years old on Nov. 12, is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA member, a former league MVP, and two-time scoring champion who was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

The 6-foot-4 guard is the NBA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles (203). He also averaged a triple-double in four of his 17 seasons and led the league in assists three times.

Of course, Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand in May to repair multiple ligament tears.