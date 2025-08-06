Kings Eye Blockbuster Move for Westbrook and Kuminga

A Potential Package Deal in Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly exploring the possibility of landing both Russell Westbrook and Jonathan Kuminga this offseason. According to hosts Dave Carmichael and Jason Ross on The Dave Carmichael Show (Sactown Sports 1140 AM), the two players might come as a package.

“We do know this—for the Westbrook thing to happen, the Kuminga thing would almost definitely have to happen,” Carmichael stated. Ross followed up with, “Let’s say Kuminga doesn’t [come]. Then is that off the table? I mean, you’re already crowded in the backcourt…”

Carmichael responded clearly: “I think it is. I do. I think it is.”

Kuminga’s Frustration with Golden State

Kuminga, 22, has been rumored to prefer a move to Sacramento over returning to the Warriors. ESPN’s Marc Stein recently reported that Kuminga is “in” on the Kings after Zoom conversations with general manager Scott Perry, assistant GM BJ Armstrong, and head coach Mike Brown.

“He wants to go,” Stein said. “And the Kings are offering a starting spot—power forward, next to Keegan Murray, next to Sabonis.”

Kuminga struggled with inconsistent playing time last season, driven in part by tension between him and head coach Steve Kerr. Despite his desire to leave, the Warriors have reportedly shut down all sign-and-trade discussions regarding the young forward.

Westbrook’s Uncertain Future

Former MVP Russell Westbrook is also on the market after a turbulent stint with the Clippers. Sacramento’s interest in him appears to hinge on the acquisition of Kuminga. With an already crowded backcourt, adding Westbrook without moving another guard would present a roster imbalance.

This makes the potential dual acquisition more complicated. As Ross pointed out, “You wouldn’t have lost a guard and now you’d be adding another one.”

Trade Talks Facing Roadblocks

The Warriors don’t seem satisfied with current offers for Kuminga. Sacramento’s proposal reportedly includes a first-round pick, while Phoenix’s rumored package—Royce O’Neal, Nick Richards, and four second-round picks—hasn’t impressed Golden State.

“But I think that first (round pick), the Warriors don’t like the first,” Stein noted.

For now, Sacramento’s dream scenario of adding both Westbrook and Kuminga hangs in the balance. But one thing is clear—the Kings are actively working to make a splash.