Kings’ head coach Doug Christie wants Dennis Schroder to ‘set the damn tone’ in 2025-26

During the 2024-25 season, Dennis Schroder bounced around between three teams. He started the year with the Nets. Brooklyn traded Schroder to the Warriors on December 15, 2024.

Less than two months later, Golden State traded Dennis Schroder to the Pistons. In total, he played 75 games in 2024-25 between the Brooklyn, Golden State, and Detroit. Only July 7, 2025, the Pistons sent Dennis Schroder to the Kings via a sign-and-trade. Schroder agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal. Kings’ head coach Doug Christie said he wants to see Dennis Schroder come out and “Set the damn tone.”

Dennis Schroder will be Sacramento’s starting PG in 2025-26

Kings coach Doug Christie wants Dennis Schroder to ‘set the damn tone’ https://t.co/9Jus76X044 — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) October 9, 2025



On Wednesday, October 8, the Kings had their first preseason game of 2025-26. Sacramento was at home to face the Toronto Raptors. Dennis Schroder started at point guard for the Kings. He played 24 minutes and finished the game with five points, six rebounds, and one assist. Schroder was 1-5 shooting and beyond the arc. It was not the strongest performance from the veteran PG. However, head coach Doug Chrisite is not worried about one dud game.

Speaking with the media after a 130-122 loss, Doug Chrisie said. “Don’t read anything into anything right now. This is all of us going out there and working hard and trying to figure it out.” This is Christie’s first full season as head coach of the Kings. He served as the interim head coach in 2024-25 when Mike Brown was fired after 31 games. In May 2025, Doug Christie was named the Kings’ full-time head coach.

Dennis Schröder warming up ahead of making his Kings debut. pic.twitter.com/OEzlETP7ea — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) October 9, 2025

Additionally, Christie said he wants to see his PG Dennis Schroder “set the damn tone” for the Kings. He knows Schröder is a pest on the defensive end. Christie is asking Schroder to lead by example, and the rest of the players will follow. One way the Kings can do that is through call pressure. Doug Christie wants his team to pick up their opponents on 85% of possible possessions.

Sacramento only did that 30% of the time in their first preseason game. With how Doug Christie wants to play defensively, their effort on Wednesday will not cut it. Dennis Schroder will play in his 13th professional season in 2025-26. It will be his first with the Kings. Their next preseason matchup is Friday, October 10, on the road vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.