Kings injury report: Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) is out at least one week

With a 113-103 win on Saturday vs. the Rockets, the Kings improved to 31-28. They are ninth in the Western Conference with 23 games left in the regular season.

Kings’ Domantas Sabonis has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA over the last three seasons. It’s the third straight year he’s leading the NBA in rebounds per game and averages 19+ points per contest. However, Sabonis suffered a hamstring strain over the weekend and will miss at least one week for Sacramento.

Domantas Sabonis has a grade 1 hamstring strain

Domantas Sabonis injury update: He will miss at least a week with a grade 1 left hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/yw2jvvoSpx — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 3, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Domantas Sabonis’ third full season and fourth year with the Kings. He was traded to Sacramento at the deadline in 2021-22. Sabonis has started all 232 games he’s played in for the Kings, averaging (19.3) points and (13.2) rebounds per contest. In 2024-25, he is averaging (19.5) points and a career-high (14.1) rebounds per game. Additionally, Sabonis averages (6.2) assists per contest. He’s a versatile player for the Kings.

Sacramento fired head coach Mike Brown after 31 games this season and Doug Christie has filled in as the interim. The Kings do not use a traditional frontcourt lineup. Domantas Sabonis is listed as a PF but he plays center each night for the Kings. He is out for at least a week with a grade 1 hamstring strain. Luckily, the Kings made another deal at the deadline to acquire big man Jonas Valanciunas.

He’s played in nine games for the Kings since being traded by Washington. When Sabonis left the Houston game early on Saturday, Valanciunas stepped up. The veteran came off the bench to play 30 minutes and finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks. Valanciunas is more than capable of starting while Sabonis misses a few games. There is a log jam in the West and Sacramento is just half a game back from sixth in the West. Sacramento is currently ninth with a 31-28 record.