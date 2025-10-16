Kings’ Keegan Murray Agrees To 5-Year, $140M Rookie Extension

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has agreed to a five-year, $140 million rookie contract extension with the team, representatives Mark Bartelstein and Kyle McAlarney of Priority Sports told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Keegan Murray Entering Fourth NBA Season

Murray, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has been healthy for most of his NBA career, as the Iowa product has appeared in 233 out of a possible 246 games his first three seasons. The long-term extension will keep him in Sacramento through 2030-31.

In 76 games (all starts) last season, Murray averaged 12.4 points, 1.4 assists, and career highs of 6.7 rebounds and 34.3 minutes per contest. He also shot 44.4% from the field, 34.3% from deep, and a career-best 83.3% at the foul line.

Per Basketball Reference, Murray regressed from the 2023-24 campaign, posting a career low in field goal rate, 3-point percentage, true shooting percentage (55.3%), and usage rate (15%).

However, Murray defended and held 2025 All-Stars to 46% effective field goal percentage. That ranked sixth best among 76 players to defend at least 100 shots, according to Second Spectrum.

Murray is also one of three players to record 500 3-pointers, 150 blocks, and 150 steals over the past three seasons, along with Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and Boston’s Derrick White.

Murray To Miss Four To Six Weeks With Thumb Injury

In addition, Murray’s extension comes days after the 25-year-old suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb that will require surgery and sideline him for approximately four to six weeks.

Per ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Murray sustained the injury during a preseason loss in Portland on Friday night. He’s expected to miss at least the first 10 games of the 2025-26 season.

Veteran guard Malik Monk, forward Dario Saric, fourth-year guard Keon Ellis, and rookie Nique Clifford are among the candidates who could start in Murray’s place.

Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis are the four other projected starters.

Another potential option is Russell Westbrook, who agreed on a deal with the Kings on Wednesday. The former NBA MVP is expected to officially join the team later this week on a one-year, $3.6 million veteran’s minimum deal, sources told Charania.