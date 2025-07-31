The Sacramento Kings are looking to keep Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis, as both players are reportedly off limits in sign-and-trade talks for Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors Aren’t Interested In Kings’ Devin Carter, Dario Saric

According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Warriors aren’t moved by the Kings’ current offer of Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft assets that could include a protected first-rounder or multiple second-rounders.

Anderson noted that Golden State would be “quick to pull the trigger” if offered Murray or Ellis, but he also added that the Kings have not discussed moving either player.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater previously reported that the Warriors are seeking “at least” a first-round pick and a young player in return for Kuminga.

Murray and Ellis are both set to enter the 2025-26 season on expiring contracts. Murray will become a restricted free agent in 2026, while Ellis could also hit unrestricted free agency next summer if not re-signed.

Based on this report, the Kings will likely sign both players to new contracts in the future.

Jonathan Kuminga Seeking More Playing Time

Slater said earlier this month that the reason Kuminga hasn’t yet reached compromise is mostly because he is seeking a guarantee of more playing time during the 2025-26 season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last week that Sacramento and the Phoenix Suns are willing to offer Kuminga that opportunity, as both teams could provide “significant minutes and a starting-caliber role in their lineup.”

The Suns’ sign-and-trade package for Kuminga includes Royce O’Neale, Nick Richards, and four second-round picks. The Kings, meanwhile, have mentioned Malik Monk in trade talks as well.

Charania later reported Wednesday on NBA Today that Sacramento has also offered Golden State a conditional first-round pick and a rotation player, but the Warriors are still holding out for an unprotected first-round pick.

Kuminga Could Sign Qualifying Offer, Test Free Agency Next Season

If the Warriors decide not to complete a trade to either team or some other unnamed suitor, Kuminga could sign his $7.9 million qualifying offer and test free agency next season.

However, the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are the only teams with positive cap space, per Spotrac. Brooklyn entered the offseason as the only team in the league to have at least $40 million in cap space.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel previously reported that Kuminga wants a deal in the range of $30 million per year.

Kuminga reportedly rejected a four-year, $90 million deal with a player option in the final year, according to Charania and Slater. It was not specified which team made that offer.