Kings Re-Sign Terence Davis To Non-Guaranteed Contract

The Sacramento Kings have re-signed veteran guard Terence Davis to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, the team announced Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davis entered the summer on a non-guaranteed deal with Sacramento but was waived earlier this month. He appeared in 122 games across four seasons for the Kings since they acquired him from the Toronto Raptors in 2021.

Terence Davis Rejoins Kings On Training Camp Deal

Although Davis’ previous contract was a standard deal, his new offer likely includes Exhibit 9 and/or Exhibit 10 language. These clauses allow teams to bring in players to give them a chance to prove they are worthy of a regular-season roster spot.

An Exhibit 9 clause would give the Kings protection in case Davis suffers an injury during training camp or preseason, while an Exhibit 10 clause involves the team giving Davis a bonus if he’s waived before the season and then spends at least 60 days with Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

Per Basketball Reference, Davis averaged 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 17.9 minutes per contest with the Kings during the 2021-22 season. He also shot 42.3% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range.

In Sacramento’s 133-131 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 19, 2022, he recorded a career-high 35 points on 11-of-23 (47.8%) shooting from the floor and 7-for-13 (53.8%) from beyond the arc.

Davis appeared in 64 games (five starts) for the Kings in the 2022-23 season and averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 13.1 minutes per contest with a shooting split of 42/36/79.

However, he hasn’t spent much time on an NBA roster since then.

Sacramento Has Only 14 Players On Standard Contracts

Davis opened the 2023-24 campaign with the Rip City Remix in the G League, but he suffered a torn Achilles in December that ended his season.

He then spent the majority of last season with the Wisconsin Herd in the G League, averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

Because the Kings only have 14 players signed to standard contracts, there is a chance that Sacramento could offer Davis a regular deal if he exceeds expectations during training camp.

Sacramento currently has 18 players under contract, including its three two-way players — guards Isaiah Stevens and Daeqwon Plowden and forward Dylan Cardwell.

The Kings are also expected to sign veteran guard Russell Westbrook.