Free agent veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been linked to the Sacramento Kings, but it appears the former MVP will not be playing for the NBA franchise due to its crowded roster.

Kings Are Unable To Add Russell Westbrook After Signing Dennis Schroder

Appearing on Sactown Sports 1140’s The Carmichael Dave Show, The Athletic’s Sam Amick said the Kings and general manager Scott Perry “have a lot of affinity” for Westbrook, but they lack space in their backcourt.

This news comes a week after the Kings signed Dennis Schroder to a three-year, $45 million deal. He is joining a backcourt with Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, and Keon Ellis.

Sacramento reportedly attempted to trade Monk, but they only shopped the 27-year-old to help free up cap space for Schroder. The Kings were able to free up $5 million by swapping Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric in a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook, who declined his $3.46 million player option with Denver for next season, might not receive an offer from his former team. The Nuggets signed Cam Johnson and Bruce Brown to deals after Westbrook opted out.

Bucks Are The Most Likely Landing Spot For Westbrook

That leaves the Milwaukee Bucks as a potential landing spot for the nine-time All-Star. Milwaukee’s projected starting backcourt is Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr.

Earlier this week, the Bucks also re-signed guard Ryan Rollins to a three-year, $12 million deal, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday.

Sources say that Milwaukee could add one more veteran guard from a group that includes Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Paul last week “had a conversation with Bucks officials” amid interest from the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, Per Charania.

In 75 games (36 starts) with the Nuggets last season, Westbrook averaged a career-low 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.9 minutes per contest while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 32.3% from deep.

Westbrook Had Surgery On His Right Hand

Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand in May to repair multiple ligament tears. The two-time NBA scoring champ had a few fingers heavily taped during Denver’s playoff run.

He is expected to resume full offseason training this summer.

In 1,237 career NBA regular-season games (1,075 starts), Westbrook has averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.6 steals with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and Nuggets.

According to Basketball Reference, Westbrook is also the NBA’s all-time career leader in triple-doubles (203) and ranks eighth in league history in assists (9,925) and 23rd in points (26,205).