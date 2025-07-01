The Sacramento Kings are still entertaining the prospect of signing free agent veteran guard Russell Westbrook, and New York is reportedly “no longer regarded as a viable destination for the nine-time NBA All-Star,” according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Kings Want Another Veteran Guard Alongside Dennis Schroder

The Kings’ top priority this offseason is to add a point guard, and they reportedly will sign veteran free agent Dennis Schroder, per The Athletic’s Fred Katz. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Stein noted that the Kings likely signed Schroder to a two-year, $30 million contract, and they plan to add another veteran ball-handler alongside him with potentially Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon, 32, is a nine-year NBA veteran who has spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Washington Wizards.

Sacramento also exercised guard Keon Ellis’ $2.3 million team option for the 2025-26 season, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California’s Tristi Rodriguez. That amount becomes fully guaranteed on Jan. 10, 2026.

Last month, Westbrook declined his $3.46 million player option for next season with the Denver Nuggets to become an unrestricted free agent. Westbrook, who turns 37 this November, signed with Denver last July.

Russell Westbrook Underwent Surgery On Right Hand In May

In 75 games (36 starts) of the 2024-25 season, Westbrook averaged a career-low 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.9 minutes per contest while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point territory.

Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand last month to repair multiple ligament tears, the team announced. The two-time NBA scoring champ also had a few fingers heavily taped during the Nuggets playoff run.

Prior to the procedure, Westbrook stated in his personal newsletter that he was having surgery to fix “two breaks that happened during the season.” He is expected to resume full offseason training this summer.

“This morning, I’m undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season,” Westbrook wrote. “I’m grateful for everyone’s support all year and I can’t wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion.”

In 1,237 NBA career regular-season games (1,075 starts), Westbrook has averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.6 steals with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Nuggets.

Per Basketball Reference, Westbrook is also the NBA’s all-time career leader in triple-doubles (203) and ranks eighth in league history in assists (9,925) and 23rd in points (26,205).

However, the 17-year veteran is still seeking his first NBA championship.