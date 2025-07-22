Kings Still Eyeing Russell Westbrook Despite Crowded Roster

While the Sacramento Kings still have a crowded backcourt, the franchise remains interested in free agent veteran guard Russell Westbrook.

If Sacramento adds the former MVP, he would join a backcourt with Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schroder, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal earlier this month.

Russell Westbrook, Malcolm Brogdon Have Been Discussed

In 75 games (36 starts) with the Denver Nuggets last season, Westbrook averaged a career-low 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.9 minutes per contest while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 32.3% from deep.

The nine-time All-Star declined his $3.46 million player option with Denver for next season.

The Kings are also reportedly targeting veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon. The 32-year-old appeared in just 24 games (13 starts) for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest. He has been linked to other teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors.

“Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon are the two players who have come up the most in conversations about how the Sacramento Kings will fill out their roster this offseason,” wrote Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The word from NBA Summer League regarding the Kings is that they still want to add Westbrook even after their sign-and-trade to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Pistons.”

Sacramento traded franchise star point guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs last season, and Monk had been filling in at the position. Schroder is now expected to serve as the backup ball handler.

Westbrook Could Become Starting Point Guard With Kings

The Kings reportedly attempted to trade Monk this summer, but they only shopped the 27-year-old to help create cap space for Schroder. Sacramento was able to free up $5 million by swapping Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric in a deal with the Nuggets.

If Westbrook were to sign with the Kings, he would probably be named starting point guard. But the 17-year veteran has accepted a reserve role in the past, as he came off the bench in 39 games for Denver last season.

Bumping Keegan Murray out of the lineup might not be the best idea for Kings coach Doug Christie. The Iowa product averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds in 76 games (all starts) in 2024-25.

Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand in May to repair multiple ligament tears. The two-time NBA scoring champ had a couple of fingers heavily taped during Denver’s playoff run.