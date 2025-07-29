Kings Still Seeking to Trade Malik Monk or Devin Carter

The Sacramento Kings are still reportedly looking to trade either Malik Monk or Devin Carter in order to open a roster spot for veteran guard Russell Westbrook.

“On the Kings/Russell Westbrook front: Both parties have been talking and have had mutual interest since free agency began. That’s been well known,” Matt George of ABC10 reported Monday on X.

“From what I gather, the Kings are still looking to move a player like Devin Carter or Malik Monk before they can bring Westbrook in. The Kings have a log jam at the guard position and very little financial flexibility to work with.”

Sacramento is currently the odds-on favorite to land Westbrook, per Bovada Sportsbook.

Kings Could Trade Malik Monk Or Devin Carter

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Kings “have been active in trade talks” with multiple teams since replacing Monte McNair with Scott Perry as general manager.

Last month, Sacramento was seeking a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and had considered a potential trade involving Monk and Carter ahead of the event.

At the February trade deadline, the Kings sent All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and acquired Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine as part of a three-team trade.

In 62 games (45 starts) last season, Monk averaged career highs of 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 31.6 minutes per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range.

Monk Made A Career-High 45 Starts Last Season

Monk’s 45 starts were the most of his eight-year NBA career. He also played in 76 games and made 37 starts in his lone season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, averaging 13.8 points and 28.1 minutes per contest.

The 27-year-old is set to make $18.8 million next season, per Spotrac. This is part of the four-year, $77.97 million contract he signed with Sacramento last July. His deal includes a $21.58 million player option for 2027-28.

Meanwhile, Carter was selected 13th overall by the Kings in last year’s draft out of Providence. The 23-year-old had an underwhelming rookie season, appearing in just 36 games off the bench and posting just 3.8 points per game.

He dealt with injuries throughout the year and spent some time in the G-League. Carter, however, has potential to develop into a serviceable role player, so it would be a bold strategy to trade such a player only to add an aging guard.

If the Kings sign Westbrook, he would play alongside guards like LaVine, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schroder, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal earlier this month.